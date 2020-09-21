24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's next moves in Supreme Court fight

President Trump's choices to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are down to two women, both federal appeals court judges.

The frontrunners are Amy Coney Barrett of Chicago, the early favorite, and Barbara Lagoa, who is viewed as easier to confirm. The Senate confirmed Lagoa 80-15 last year, so many Democrats have already voted for her.

  • Lagoa is a Cuban American from Florida, and Trump is being told the choice could help him win the state. He said Saturday he's never met Lagoa.
  • Even people in the West Wing remind us: With Trump, you never know till it's actually done.

Look for Senate Republicans to barrel ahead with the confirmation process as if they were going to vote before Election Day.

  • The vote could wind up being held after the election, in the lame-duck session in November. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska say they want to wait. Two more objections, and there wouldn't be enough Republican votes to go ahead in the next 43 days.

The lame duck is the fallback. Top GOP officials at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue see huge risk in waiting.

  • Say Trump loses ... or Republicans lose control of the Senate ... or both.
  • There'd be enormous pressure on Republicans to defer to the incoming winners. Some unexpected GOP senator could suddenly defect.
  • Collins said in a statement this weekend: "[T]he decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the president who is elected on November 3rd."

That's why antsy Republicans — being called "fill the seat" hawks — want a pre-election vote.

  • Joe Biden yesterday urged Republican senators to resist jamming a nomination: "Please follow your conscience."
  • Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer appeared in Brooklyn last night with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, vowing to fight a GOP rush.

Sep 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Susan Collins says Senate should postpone Supreme Court vote

Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Tom Williams/Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said in a statement Saturday she believes whoever is elected in the 2020 presidential race should pick the nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat.

Why it matters: Collins will be key in how the nomination process plays out. As one of the most centrist Senate Republicans, whether or not the Senate confirms Trump's SCOTUS nominee could hinge on her vote.

Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Where key GOP senators stand on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to reporters on Capitol Hill last Thursday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

With President Trump planning to nominate his third Supreme Court justice nominee this week, key Republican senators are indicating their stance on replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with less than 50 days until Election Day.

The state of play: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) has vowed that "Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate." Two GOP senators — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) — have said they oppose holding a vote before the election, meaning that two more defections would force McConnell to delay until at least the lame-duck session of Congress.

Sep 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Schumer: "Nothing is off the table" if GOP moves to fill Ginsburg's seat

Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told congressional Democrats on a conference call Saturday that "nothing is off the table next year" if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican allies move to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat in the coming weeks.

Why it matters: Schumer's comments come amid calls from fellow Democrats to expand the number of judges on the Supreme Court if President Trump and Senate Republicans move to fill the newly empty seat next time the party holds a majority in the Senate.

