Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the hospital on Friday following a minimally invasive, non-surgical procedure, according to reports from ABC News and Reuters.

Why it matters: This was Ginsburg's second hospitalization within the past month. The 87-year-old was hospitalized earlier in July for a possible infection and announced that she is in the midst of treating a recurrence of liver cancer, but remains "fully able" to fulfill her duties on the court.