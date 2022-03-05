Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot to suspend international flights
Russia's flagship airline, Aeroflot, said Saturday that it will halt all international flights except to Belarus beginning Tuesday, AP reports.
Driving the news: The move comes after the country’s aviation agency recommended that Russian airlines with foreign-leased planes suspend passenger and cargo flights abroad.
- The agency's recommendation doesn’t apply to Russian airlines that use Russian planes or foreign planes that are not at risk of being impounded as part of Western sanctions, per AP.
- Aeroflot’s statement said "circumstances that hinder operating flights" drove its announcement, per AP.
The big picture: The U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union announced this week that they are barring Russian-owned and -operated flights from entering their airspaces in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
