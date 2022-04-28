The U.S. has "credible information" that a Russian military unit in Ukraine's Donetsk region "executed Ukrainians who were attempting to surrender, rather than take them into custody," a top American official told the United Nations Wednesday.

What they're saying: "If true, this would be a violation of a core principle of the laws of war," said Beth Van Schaack, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice in her remarks to the U.N. Security Council.

Specifically, "the prohibition against the summary execution of civilians and combatants who are hors de combat by virtue of surrender, injury, or other forms of incapacitation," she said.

Van Schaack added that the U.S. also has "credible reports of individuals killed execution-style with their hands bound; bodies showing signs of torture; horrific accounts of sexual violence against women and girls."

The bottom line: "These images and reports suggest that atrocities are not the result of rogue units or individuals; they, rather, reveal a deeply disturbing pattern of systematic abuse across all areas where Russia’s forces are engaged," Van Schaack said.

The big picture: The International Criminal Court and others are investigating whether Russian forces have committed war crimes and other human rights violations in Ukraine.

President Biden accused Putin's forces earlier this month of committing "genocide" in Ukraine, but the Kremlin has repeatedly denied that its forces have committed any war crimes in the country.

Between the lines: War crimes have been historically hard to investigate and often even more challenging to prosecute, per Axios' Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath.

