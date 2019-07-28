More than 1,000 protestors were arrested in Moscow Saturday, following a police round-up of local politicians attempting to challenge President Vladimir Putin's party for city office, an independent watchdog group estimates.
The big picture: The Kremlin's grip on local elections restricts Putin's critics from gaining legitimate political power. Putin, now in his second 6-year term, has dealt with dropping public support, declining Russian incomes and living standards, and protests over unpopular pension restrictions.
What's happening: Protestors are calling for fair elections and for opposition and independent candidates to be able to run for city council. About 30 independent candidates have been disqualified from Moscow's September city council elections based on claims that candidates improperly obtained required signatures of support.
- Last week's Moscow protests were the largest in recent years, with around 22,500 people demonstrating and demanding fair elections.
- Saturday's protest saw about 3,500 participants, according to police. Officers began making arrests in the latest rally before the crowd had fully gathered, per the New York Times.
- OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group that tracks Russian police departments, posted intermittent arrest updates on Saturday.
Moscow police detain a woman during an unauthorized rally in support of rejected independent candidates in the upcoming local election. Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images Police officers wield batons at the rally held by Russian opposition groups in central Moscow. Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images Police officers close in on protesters in central Moscow. Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images A detained protester shows a placard reading "I have the right to choose" from the window of a police vehicle. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
