Russian police arrest 1,000 protesters at Moscow rally

This image shows a line of protestors and police on opposite sides of a steel fence barrier that they are holding against each other.
Protesters attempt to break through a police cordon on Saturday. Photo: Maxim Zmeyev/AFP/Getty Images

More than 1,000 protestors were arrested in Moscow Saturday, following a police round-up of local politicians attempting to challenge President Vladimir Putin's party for city office, an independent watchdog group estimates.

The big picture: The Kremlin's grip on local elections restricts Putin's critics from gaining legitimate political power. Putin, now in his second 6-year term, has dealt with dropping public support, declining Russian incomes and living standards, and protests over unpopular pension restrictions.

What's happening: Protestors are calling for fair elections and for opposition and independent candidates to be able to run for city council. About 30 independent candidates have been disqualified from Moscow's September city council elections based on claims that candidates improperly obtained required signatures of support.

  • Last week's Moscow protests were the largest in recent years, with around 22,500 people demonstrating and demanding fair elections.
  • Saturday's protest saw about 3,500 participants, according to police. Officers began making arrests in the latest rally before the crowd had fully gathered, per the New York Times.
  • OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group that tracks Russian police departments, posted intermittent arrest updates on Saturday.

In photos

Police officers detain a woman during an unauthorized rally in support of rejected independent candidates in the upcoming Moscow City Duma [Moscow parliament] election
Moscow police detain a woman during an unauthorized rally in support of rejected independent candidates in the upcoming local election. Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images
Police officers seen during an unauthorized rally in support of rejected independent candidates in the upcoming Moscow City Duma [Moscow parliament] election
Police officers wield batons at the rally held by Russian opposition groups in central Moscow. Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images
Police at an unauthorized rally in support of rejected independent candidates in the upcoming Moscow City Duma [Moscow parliament] election held by Russian opposition in central Moscow.
Police officers close in on protesters in central Moscow. Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images
A detained protester shows the placard reading "I have the right to choose" from the window of a police bus.
A detained protester shows a placard reading "I have the right to choose" from the window of a police vehicle. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

