More than 1,000 protestors were arrested in Moscow Saturday, following a police round-up of local politicians attempting to challenge President Vladimir Putin's party for city office, an independent watchdog group estimates.

The big picture: The Kremlin's grip on local elections restricts Putin's critics from gaining legitimate political power. Putin, now in his second 6-year term, has dealt with dropping public support, declining Russian incomes and living standards, and protests over unpopular pension restrictions.