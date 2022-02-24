Russian forces attack airport outside of Kyiv

Russian airborne forces attacked an international airport roughly 25 miles outside of Kyiv on Thursday, according to a CNN reporter on the ground in Ukraine.

Why it matters: Ukraine is defending itself against a massive Russian invasion and capturing Antonov International Airport gives Moscow a key air bridge to deliver more troops and military equipment for a potential assault on Ukraine's capital.

What they're saying: CNN reporter Matthew Chance and a camera crew witnessed Russian troops delivered by helicopter defending the parameter of the airport after capturing it from Ukrainian forces.

Chance said the Ukrainian military was staging a counter-offensive to reclaim the airport.

"I am standing on the outside of the parameter of this Antonov airbase, and it has not been taken back by the Ukrainian military. It is the Russian military," he said.

The big picture: Russia launched an unprovoked invasion against Ukraine by bombarding multiple cities with missiles and artillery followed by a ground offensive into Ukraine from the north, south and east.

Russia's war goals are not yet known, but the U.S. and others warned in the leadup to the invasion that Russia may seek to install a pro-Russian government in Ukraine by starving our then conquering Kyiv.

