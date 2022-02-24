Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Russian forces attack airport outside of Kyiv

Jacob Knutson

Russian airborne forces attacked an international airport roughly 25 miles outside of Kyiv on Thursday, according to a CNN reporter on the ground in Ukraine.

Why it matters: Ukraine is defending itself against a massive Russian invasion and capturing Antonov International Airport gives Moscow a key air bridge to deliver more troops and military equipment for a potential assault on Ukraine's capital.

What they're saying: CNN reporter Matthew Chance and a camera crew witnessed Russian troops delivered by helicopter defending the parameter of the airport after capturing it from Ukrainian forces.

  • Chance said the Ukrainian military was staging a counter-offensive to reclaim the airport.
  • "I am standing on the outside of the parameter of this Antonov airbase, and it has not been taken back by the Ukrainian military. It is the Russian military," he said.

The big picture: Russia launched an unprovoked invasion against Ukraine by bombarding multiple cities with missiles and artillery followed by a ground offensive into Ukraine from the north, south and east.

  • Russia's war goals are not yet known, but the U.S. and others warned in the leadup to the invasion that Russia may seek to install a pro-Russian government in Ukraine by starving our then conquering Kyiv.

Go deeper: Ukraine-Russia crisis latest developments

Go deeper

Zachary BasuMike AllenOriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 mins ago - World

PUTIN SHAKES WORLD

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 2 mins ago - World

Mapping Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Data: The New York Times; Mapbox/OSCE; Map: Will Chase and Jared Whalen/Axios

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Thursday, launching attacks on at least 10 regions across the country, including Kyiv, according to the New York Times.

State of play: Russian forces attacked Ukraine by land, air and sea from Russia, Belarus and Crimea and launched a ground offensive in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 2 mins ago - World

Russia seeking to "decapitate" Ukraine's government, Pentagon warns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Pentagon believes Russia's invasion is designed to "decapitate" the Ukrainian government and install new leadership, a senior defense official told reporters on Thursday.

State of play: Russia's invasion — air, land and sea — is proceeding along three primary axes, with one of those aimed squarely at the capital, Kyiv, the official said. Ukraine's ambassador to Washington told reporters that fighting is ongoing near Kyiv but the city is currently "secure."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow