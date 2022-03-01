The National Hockey League condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday and announced that it is suspending relationships with all business partners in Russia effective immediately.

The big picture: It's the latest fallout as businesses and organizations turn on Russia.

Details: In addition to a freeze on business relations, the NHL is pausing Russian-language social and digital media sites and will no longer consider Russia as a location for future competitions.

The league urged for "a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible" and expressed concern about players from Russia, "who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia."

"We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

What to watch: The International Criminal Court said Monday that it will launch a probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Go deeper: Get the latest with the Ukraine-Russia dashboard