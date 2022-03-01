Sign up for our daily briefing

NHL suspends all business relations in Russia

Shawna Chen

An NHL hockey game between the Calgary Flames and the Detroit Red Wings in 2020 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Photo: Scott Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The National Hockey League condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday and announced that it is suspending relationships with all business partners in Russia effective immediately.

The big picture: It's the latest fallout as businesses and organizations turn on Russia.

Details: In addition to a freeze on business relations, the NHL is pausing Russian-language social and digital media sites and will no longer consider Russia as a location for future competitions.

  • The league urged for "a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible" and expressed concern about players from Russia, "who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia."
  • "We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

What to watch: The International Criminal Court said Monday that it will launch a probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Go deeper: Get the latest with the Ukraine-Russia dashboard

Go deeper

Zachary BasuDave Lawler
Updated 7 mins ago - World

Ukraine war enters new, uglier phase as convoy advances on Kyiv

A satellite image of a large Russian military convoy north of Kyiv on Monday, which stretches for about 40 miles, from near Antonov airport in the south to the northern-end of the convoy near Prybirsk, according to analysts. Photo: Maxar Images 

The advance of a miles-long armored convoy to within 17 miles of Kyiv on Monday, as well as heavy shelling of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, may herald a new phase of the fighting after five days of stiff Ukrainian resistance.

The latest: Peace talks ended with no sign of concessions. Russia’s economy is beginning to unravel and its military has suffered setbacks, but the advance on Kyiv continues and military analysts expect the fighting to grow more intense and dangerous for civilians.

Go deeper (3 min. read)
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

Putin is turning the EU into a foreign policy superpower

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The European Union has moved with unprecedented speed and strength to sanction Russia and aid Ukraine, shattering its plodding, bureaucratic image with a response that would have seemed inconceivable one week ago.

Why it matters: Putin has done the unthinkable with his unprovoked assault, reversing decades of German defense and energy policy, turning a European peace project into a weapons dealer, and setting Ukraine on an accelerated path to EU membership.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Hans NicholsJonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden to deny executive privilege for Flynn and Navarro

Former Gen. Michael Flynn speaks during a protest of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election outside the Supreme Court on Dec. 12, 2020. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Biden will deny the shield of executive privilege for two top advisers to former President Donald Trump — his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and former trade adviser Peter Navarro — in the House select committee's Jan. 6 investigation, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The move will likely force Flynn and Navarro to make a choice: cooperate with the select committee or face potential criminal referral from Congress to the Department of Justice.

Go deeper (2 min. read)

