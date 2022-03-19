Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russian missiles that struck a residential neighborhood in Kyiv Friday morning killed at least one person and injured 19, including four children, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The big picture: The strikes show that Russian forces are becoming increasingly indiscriminate in their attacks as they press on almost one month into the unprovoked invasion.

Details: Video footage shared by Klitschko and verified by the Washington Post shows a crater left near the collapsed preschool. Rubble litters the ground, while some facades are seen blasted open among the surrounding buildings.

Rescue workers and medics tended to the aftermath, Klitschko said.

Worth noting: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly accused Russian forces of committing crimes against humanity by attacking civilians.

The World Health Organization confirmed Friday that Ukrainian health facilities have faced at least 41 attacks since the start of the invasion.

The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine.

Go deeper: Over 3.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began, UN says