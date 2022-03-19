Kyiv mayor: Russians missiles hit residential neighborhood with preschool
Russian missiles that struck a residential neighborhood in Kyiv Friday morning killed at least one person and injured 19, including four children, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The big picture: The strikes show that Russian forces are becoming increasingly indiscriminate in their attacks as they press on almost one month into the unprovoked invasion.
Details: Video footage shared by Klitschko and verified by the Washington Post shows a crater left near the collapsed preschool. Rubble litters the ground, while some facades are seen blasted open among the surrounding buildings.
- Rescue workers and medics tended to the aftermath, Klitschko said.
Worth noting: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly accused Russian forces of committing crimes against humanity by attacking civilians.
- The World Health Organization confirmed Friday that Ukrainian health facilities have faced at least 41 attacks since the start of the invasion.
- The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine.
Go deeper: Over 3.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began, UN says