Facebook and Instagram have loosened some hate speech restrictions as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, parent company Meta said Thursday.

What they're saying: "[W]e have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders,'" a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. "We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians."

Details: Reuters reported Thursday in an exclusive that the policy change will allow users in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine to issue calls for violence against Russian soldiers.

Users in those regions will also be allowed to use language targeting Russians in posts that clearly denote the context of the invasion.

Calls for the deaths of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will be permitted unless the posts include other targets or two indicators of credibility, such as location, according to internal emails obtained by Reuters.

The big picture: Russia blocked Facebook entirely last week and has made similar crackdowns on other Western tech companies.