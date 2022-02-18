Sign up for our daily briefing

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine order evacuation of civilians to Russia

Zachary Basu

Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered the mass evacuation of women, children and elderly civilians to Russia on Friday, alleging that Ukraine was preparing a military offensive. Ukraine immediately denied the accusations.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have warned that Russia is preparing to manufacture a pretext to invade Ukraine in the coming days, and that it could take the form of a fabricated escalation in territory controlled by separatists.

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that the pretext could involve a "violent event" precipitated by Russia, or "an outrageous accusation" against Ukraine."
  • He cited the possibility of a "fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia, the invented discovery of a mass grave, a staged drone strike against civilians, or even a real attack using chemical weapons."
  • Ukraine has since 2014 been fighting a low-grade war against the pro-Russian separatists who declared independent "republics" in Donetsk and Luhansk (see map).
Data: Mapbox/OSCE as of Feb. 14, 2022; Map: Will Chase/Axios

What they're saying: "We categorically refute Russian disinformation reports on Ukraine’s alleged offensive operations or acts of sabotage in chemical production facilities," Ukraine's foreign minister tweeted.

  • "Ukraine does not conduct or plan any such actions in the Donbas. We are fully committed to diplomatic conflict resolution only."

Driving the news: Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, said in a video posted online that his forces have observed an increase in the number of Ukrainian military personnel and weapons along the line of contact.

  • He claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky will soon give an order for the military "to invade the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics."
  • Pushilin said Russia had agreed to allow civilians to be evacuated to the Rostov region across the border.

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Luhansk People's Republic, posted a similar evacuation order a short time later, while also appealing to able-bodied men to take up arms.

  • The Ukrainian government has denied planning any kind of offensive operation and has accused the separatists of escalating tensions with artillery shelling over the past 48 hours.
  • Air raid sirens and buses queuing in preparation for the evacuation in Donetsk were captured on social media.

The big picture: The Kremlin has in recent days ramped up its inflammatory rhetoric about the situation in eastern Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing Kyiv of carrying out a "genocide."

  • A "joint investigative committee" of the Russian government and RT Media circulated documents to members of the UN Security Council this week that claimed Ukraine has engaged in war crimes by killing civilians in Donbas.
  • A U.S. official told reporters that the allegations are "categorically false" and part of Russia's attempt to build a pretext for war.

Flashback: Prior to Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008, the leaders of the breakaway "Republic of South Ossetia" ordered a civilian evacuation.

Go deeper: U.S. says Putin is putting Ukraine invasion plan in motion

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

"Danger to life": Storm Eunice lashes U.K. and Ireland

People view the waves created by high winds and spring tides hitting the sea wall at New Brighton promenade in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Millions of people were warned to stay home as Storm Eunice began battering the U.K. and Republic of Ireland on Friday, after forecasters issued rare "danger to life" red alerts for populated areas including London.

Why it matters: Eunice, expected to be the worst storm to hit the countries in over three decades, was bearing down on regions still reeling from other deadly storms that struck Northwestern Europe this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - World

Canadian police begin arrests in trucker protests

A police patrol car during a protest in Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 11. Photo: Kadri Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ottawa police announced Friday it has begun arresting some of those involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests.

The big picture: Protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers coming in from the U.S. and to other pandemic restrictions. Demonstrations have since spread to the rest of the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Matt Phillips, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Big investors are hogging American homes

Expand chart
Data: Redfin; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Investors are draining an increasingly large share of American homes from the market, leaving traditional homebuyers with fewer options, at higher prices.

Why it matters: Homeownership is the single most important way Americans build wealth. Families are now increasingly facing off with cash-rich institutional investors bidding for houses, as they try to climb onto the property ladder.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

