Ukraine's energy ministry says Russian forces at Chernobyl holding staff hostage

Erin Doherty

Military vehicles are seen along a street on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy said Friday that Russian forces are not allowing detained staff to rotate out at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, breaking safety rules and jeopardizing the "security of the entire European continent."

Driving the news: "The capture of the station and the conduct of any military action there threatens to repeat the scenario of the second Chernobyl accident, from which Europe is still recovering," the ministry wrote in a statement.

  • "For the second day in a row, the occupiers have been detaining the personnel of the Chernobyl NPP station, not allowing them to rotate, as required by technical safety rules."

State of play: Russian forces seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on Thursday and held staff of the facilities hostage.

  • "This is one of the most appalling threats to Europe today, as any provocation by the Chernobyl invaders during the hybrid war could turn into another world environmental catastrophe," the ministry said.

Go deeper: Russian military forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant

Axios
Updated 35 mins ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Ukrainians wait at the Slovak-Ukrainian border crossing in Velke Slemence, Slovakia, on February 25, 2022. Photo: Peter Lazar/AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Oriana Gonzalez
41 mins ago - World

NATO Response Force deploys for first time

Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Friday that the alliance has activated elements of the 40,000-troop NATO Response Force (NRF) for the first time, warning at a press conference: "The Kremlin's objectives are not limited to Ukraine."

Why it matters: Stoltenberg has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "the most serious security crisis we have faced in Europe for decades." The NRF will deploy "on land, at sea, and in the air" in eastern Europe for the purposes of collective defense.

Erin Doherty
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Inhofe says he will retire at end of year

Senator Jim Inhofe speaks on Capitol Hill on January 19, 2022. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) announced Friday that he will retire at the end of the year.

The big picture: Inhofe's retirement will likely fuel an intense campaign among Oklahoma Republicans to replace the vacant seat.

