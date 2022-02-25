Ukraine's energy ministry says Russian forces at Chernobyl holding staff hostage

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy said Friday that Russian forces are not allowing detained staff to rotate out at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, breaking safety rules and jeopardizing the "security of the entire European continent."

Driving the news: "The capture of the station and the conduct of any military action there threatens to repeat the scenario of the second Chernobyl accident, from which Europe is still recovering," the ministry wrote in a statement.

"For the second day in a row, the occupiers have been detaining the personnel of the Chernobyl NPP station, not allowing them to rotate, as required by technical safety rules."

State of play: Russian forces seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on Thursday and held staff of the facilities hostage.

"This is one of the most appalling threats to Europe today, as any provocation by the Chernobyl invaders during the hybrid war could turn into another world environmental catastrophe," the ministry said.

