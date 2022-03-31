Russian troops leaving Chernobyl, Ukrainian nuclear operator says

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russian troops occupying Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant have begun to leave and move toward Belarus, Ukraine's nuclear power operator, Energoatom, said in a Telegram post Thursday.

Driving the news: Russian troops seized control of the Chernobyl power plant, located about 80 miles north of Kyiv, late last month, in the early stages of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that a small fraction of Russian troops arrayed against Kyiv and the cities of Chernihiv and Sumy were beginning to reposition themselves, with some moving toward Belarus.

The big picture: Energoatom said Russian troops are leaving the Chernobyl plant and other facilities in the Exclusion Zone — the Chernobyl plant's surrounding lands that have high levels of radiation — and only a "small number" of Russians remain at the station.