Black smoke filled Odessa's skies on Sunday, as Russian forces struck the strategic southern Ukrainian port city on the Black Sea.

Drivin the news: The strikes hit an oil refinery and fuel storage facilities during the bombardment, according to Ukrainian and Russian officials. Odessa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said during a televised address that civilian buildings were hit, but there were no immediately reports of casualties, per CNN.

