Russia reopens "Potemkin" stock market after a monthlong closure

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Moscow Stock Exchange reopened yesterday — kind of — after a monthlong closure that followed the start of the war in Ukraine. The benchmark ruble-denominated index, known as the Moex, rose 4.4% yesterday, and then fell 3.7% today.

The big picture: The reopening was heavily managed by Russian authorities.

Foreigners weren't allowed to sell.

Traders weren't allowed to short stocks, that is, bet prices will fall.

The Russian government said it told its sovereign wealth fund to pour some $10 billion into stocks.

U.S. officials mocked the reopening, comparing it to the famously fraudulent "Potemkin Villages" that a courtier of Catherine the Great's once had built before a royal visit, in order to impress his patron.

"What we’re seeing is a charade: a Potemkin market opening," said Daleep Singh, deputy national security adviser for international economics, in a statement. "This is not a real market and not a sustainable model — which only underscores Russia’s isolation."

