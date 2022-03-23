Russia's economic long game

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Russia appears to be making good on the interest payments it owes on tens of billions in dollar-denominated bonds — it paid some last week, and initiated another one that was due on Monday.

The big question is why Russia's paying. The main consequence of default — that you can’t borrow in the market anymore — is basically moot since sanctions have all but removed Russia from international financial markets already.

Why it matters: War — and its aftermath — are expensive. And Russia for the time being appears to have its eye on the long game, acting to preserve its access to global capital.

“I think they’re trying to save a shred of credibility,” says George Catrambone, head of Americas trading at DWS Group. “And to leave some optionality down the road, that if — and that's a very big if — sanctions were to start to unwind, that they could say ‘we always paid, Russia has not defaulted, and will not default, and is a sound market participant.’”

Last week's payments surprised the market. One of the bonds that received payment (charted above) jumped in price to around 40 cents on the dollar, from 16 cents a few days earlier.

Worth noting: A default would also make Russia's current borrowing options — already limited by sanctions — even more difficult.

It would have to rely on domestic banks and friendly countries (China, for example) — and those lenders would surely demand higher interest payments in the wake of a default.

State of play: Russia may not need to borrow money again for a while — it was running a budget surplus going into the invasion, and its main revenue driver, oil and gas sales, have so far largely escaped sanctioning.

But significant military operations like its attempted conquest of Ukraine are costly — and it may also need to spend large amounts on social stability to quell unrest, says Catrambone.

Moreover, it may need cash sooner if additional countries stop buying Russian oil, or if the price of oil falls, he adds.

What’s next: Russia owes a slew of debt payments on dollar bonds throughout the rest of the year. The biggest one, a maturity of over $2 billion, is looming on April 4.