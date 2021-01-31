In photos: More than 3,300 arrested during Navalny protests in Russia

More than 3,300 demonstrators were detained in major Russian cities Sunday, the AP reports, as authorities cracked down on people who defied orders and protested against the detention of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Why it matters: Navalny's detention has united Russians from a variety of backgrounds, including those who are against his politics, to protest the authoritarian leadership of President Vladimir Putin, per the New York Times. They're rallying despite police arresting thousands of protesters last week.

Hundreds of protesters were detained in Moscow Sunday, along with Navalny’s wife, according to CNN.

Russian prosecutors have demanded that social media platforms censor calls to join the protests, per AP.

Riot police at an unauthorized rally in Vladivostok. Moscow School for Social and Economic Sciences sociologist Konstantin Gaaze told the NYT, "Navalny has, for the first time, sparked a Russian protest movement against the president." Photo: Yuri Smityuk/TASS via Getty Images

A police officer detains a demonstrator during an unauthorized protest in support of Navalny in the Far East city of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha. Photo: Vadim Skryabin/TASS via Getty Images

Moscow law enforcement officers stand guard outside Chistye Prudy metro station ahead of a planned unauthorized rally. Authorities have shut stations and were restricting movement across the city, the BBC notes. Photo: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators and police officers in Yakutsk, where temperatures have hit -39 degrees Fahrenheit. Photo: Vadim Skryabin/TASS via Getty Image

Riot police detain a demonstrator in Novosibirsk. Photo: Kirill Kukhmar\TASS via Getty Images

The scene in St Petersburg ahead of an unauthorized rally in the port city. Photo: Alexander Demianchuk/TASS via Getty Images

Police officers detain a demonstrator during an unauthorized protest in Yekaterinburg, in the Ural Mountains. Photo: Donat Sorokin/TASS via Getty Images

Novosibirsk police officers detain demonstrators. Photo: Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via Getty Images

Vladivostok police officers detain a demonstrator. Photo: Yuri Smityuk/TASS via Getty Images

Yulia Navalny, Alexei Navalny's wife, joined protesters in Moscow, Russia. Yulia has since been arrested by police officers who did not properly identify themselves, according to a tweet from Navalny's team. Photo: Yulia Navalny via AP

Police block the street at Matrosskaya Tishina, the penitentiary where Alexei Navalny is being held in Moscow. Photo: AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

Moscow police officers detain a demonstrator. Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Police officers detain a demonstrator in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia. Photo: AP Photo

Police officers detain a demonstrator in St. Petersburg. Photo: AP Photo/Valentin Egorshin

Police officers detain demonstrator in the capital of Buryatia, near the Russia-Mongolia border. Photo: AP Photo/Anna Ogorodnik

Go deeper: Biden's Russia challenge

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.