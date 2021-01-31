Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: More than 3,300 arrested during Navalny protests in Russia

People with Russian national flags take part in an unauthorized protest in support of the detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Novosibirsk, Russia. Photo: Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via Getty Images

More than 3,300 demonstrators were detained in major Russian cities Sunday, the AP reports, as authorities cracked down on people who defied orders and protested against the detention of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Why it matters: Navalny's detention has united Russians from a variety of backgrounds, including those who are against his politics, to protest the authoritarian leadership of President Vladimir Putin, per the New York Times. They're rallying despite police arresting thousands of protesters last week.

  • Hundreds of protesters were detained in Moscow Sunday, along with Navalny’s wife, according to CNN.
  • Russian prosecutors have demanded that social media platforms censor calls to join the protests, per AP.
Riot police at an unauthorized rally in Vladivostok. Moscow School for Social and Economic Sciences sociologist Konstantin Gaaze told the NYT, "Navalny has, for the first time, sparked a Russian protest movement against the president." Photo: Yuri Smityuk/TASS via Getty Images
A police officer detains a demonstrator during an unauthorized protest in support of Navalny in the Far East city of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha. Photo: Vadim Skryabin/TASS via Getty Images
Moscow law enforcement officers stand guard outside Chistye Prudy metro station ahead of a planned unauthorized rally. Authorities have shut stations and were restricting movement across the city, the BBC notes. Photo: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators and police officers in Yakutsk, where temperatures have hit -39 degrees Fahrenheit. Photo: Vadim Skryabin/TASS via Getty Image
Riot police detain a demonstrator in Novosibirsk. Photo: Kirill Kukhmar\TASS via Getty Images
The scene in St Petersburg ahead of an unauthorized rally in the port city. Photo: Alexander Demianchuk/TASS via Getty Images
Police officers detain a demonstrator during an unauthorized protest in Yekaterinburg, in the Ural Mountains. Photo: Donat Sorokin/TASS via Getty Images
Novosibirsk police officers detain demonstrators. Photo: Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via Getty Images
Vladivostok police officers detain a demonstrator. Photo: Yuri Smityuk/TASS via Getty Images
Yulia Navalny, Alexei Navalny's wife, joined protesters in Moscow, Russia. Yulia has since been arrested by police officers who did not properly identify themselves, according to a tweet from Navalny's team. Photo: Yulia Navalny via AP
Police block the street at Matrosskaya Tishina, the penitentiary where Alexei Navalny is being held in Moscow. Photo: AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov
Moscow police officers detain a demonstrator. Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Police officers detain a demonstrator in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia. Photo: AP Photo
Police officers detain a demonstrator in St. Petersburg. Photo: AP Photo/Valentin Egorshin
Police officers detain demonstrator in the capital of Buryatia, near the Russia-Mongolia border. Photo: AP Photo/Anna Ogorodnik

Go deeper: Biden's Russia challenge

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

10 Senate Republicans propose compromise on COVID relief package

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A group of 10 Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), sent a letter to President Biden Sunday requesting a meeting, saying they have developed a counterproposal to the president's COVID-19 relief plan.

The big picture: The proposal includes $160 billion in spending for vaccines, testing and tracing, treatment and medical equipment. The senators said the plan "could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support," if it gained Biden's support.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
4 hours ago - World

Rich countries' pandemic preparedness failures

Reproduced from Branko Milanovic using GHS Index and Worldometer data; Chart: Axios Visuals

Some of the richest countries in the world — the ones that had been considered the best prepared to handle a pandemic — turned out to be the ones that suffered the highest death rates.

Why it matters: The SARS-CoV-2 virus has proven that preparedness needs to be global, and coordinated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump loses impeachment lawyers days before Senate trial is due to begin

Photo: Pete Marovich/Pool/Getty Images

Former President Trump hasn't made a final decision on his legal team, days out from his impeachment trial starting, his adviser Jason Miller said Saturday after it emerged he'd lost two lead defense attorneys.

Why it matters: Trump's Senate trial is due to begin Feb. 8. It's unclear who'll take the lead now South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier have left the team. Several other attorneys are also reportedly no longer with the Trump legal team.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow