In photos: More than 3,300 arrested during Navalny protests in Russia

People with Russian national flags take part in an unauthorized protest in support of the detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Novosibirsk, Russia. Photo: Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via Getty Images
More than 3,300 demonstrators were detained in major Russian cities Sunday, the AP reports, as authorities cracked down on people who defied orders and protested against the detention of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.
Why it matters: Navalny's detention has united Russians from a variety of backgrounds, including those who are against his politics, to protest the authoritarian leadership of President Vladimir Putin, per the New York Times. They're rallying despite police arresting thousands of protesters last week.
- Hundreds of protesters were detained in Moscow Sunday, along with Navalny’s wife, according to CNN.
- Russian prosecutors have demanded that social media platforms censor calls to join the protests, per AP.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.