People with Russian national flags take part in an unauthorized protest in support of the detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Novosibirsk, Russia. Photo: Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via Getty Images
Protesters across Russia were defying orders not to hold unauthorized protests Sunday, with demonstrations triggered by the detention of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.
Why it matters: His detention has united Russians from a variety of backgrounds, including those who are against Navalny's politics, against the authoritarian leadership of President Vladimir Putin, per the New York Times. They're rallying despite police arresting over 3,300 protesters last weekend amid a wider crackdown on dissidents.
