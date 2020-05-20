53 mins ago - World

Scoop: Russia floats summit to get U.S. and Palestinians talking

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas with Russian President Putin. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russia has offered to facilitate a meeting in the next few weeks between the U.S. and the Palestinian Authority, Western diplomats briefed on the Russian initiative tell me.

Why it matters: Dialogue was severed between the U.S. and the Palestinians two and a half years ago, and the Palestinians aren't taking part in negotiations on President Trump's peace plan. New talks could also offer a way to prevent escalation on the ground as Israel considers annexing parts of the West Bank.

According to the diplomatic sources, the UN and the EU support the Russian initiative and see it as a way to create a new political process that slows or stops Israel's moves toward annexation.

"The only way to stop Israeli annexation is to renew talks between the Palestinians and the U.S.”
— Western diplomat

The big picture: Palestinian leadership has cut almost all ties with the Trump administration since it moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and the Palestinian Authority demands that any future peace talks be held in a wider framework like the Middle East Quartet, which includes the U.S., Russia, the UN and the EU.

In order to overcome the Palestinian boycott, the Russians are proposing a mini summit in Geneva with the Palestinians, the U.S., the other members of the Quartet and Arab states, such as Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

  • It's unclear if Israel would be invited to this meeting or to a separate summit.
  • Russia's deputy foreign minister for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, spoke on Tuesday with White House special envoy Avi Berkowitz and officials from the U.S. National Security Council.
  • Berkowitz didn’t rule out the Russian proposal but said the meeting would have to be framed around the Trump plan, and the Palestinians would have to present their reservations and their proposals for changes to the plan, sources briefed on the call told me.
  • Bogdanov also called the Palestinian chief negotiator, Saeb Erekat, yesterday and discussed with him “the assistance of the Quartet of international mediators” in the peace process, a Russian Foreign Ministry statement said.
  • Western diplomats tell me the Palestinians are not ruling out the Russian initiative but haven’t given a final answer.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 4,952,139 — Total deaths: 325,650 — Total recoveries — 1,719,406Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 1,537,584 — Total deaths: 92,387 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. Congress: HHS watchdog targeted by Trump to testify about coronavirus supply shortages.
  4. Elections: Trump threatens funding for Nevada and Michigan over mail-in voting expansion — Coronavirus spikes vote-by-mail counts in Virginia municipal elections.
  5. Public health: FEMA has been another lifeline for health care providers.
  6. Tech: Apple, Google release their coronavirus exposure notification technology.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Podcast: Amy Klobuchar deals with mergers

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) joins the Axios Pro Rata Podcast to discuss her opposition to the possible tie-up between Uber and Grubhub, her concerns over Facebook's deal for Giphy, and why she hasn't signed on to Elizabeth Warren and AOC's blanket moratorium on large mergers.

2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump threatens funding for Nevada and Michigan over mail-in voting expansion

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump threatened in a series of Wednesday tweets to "hold up" unspecified funding to Michigan and Nevada after both states rolled out plans to expand voting-by-mail options amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of play: The White House did not provide any specifics to Axios on what kind of funding could be cut — and it's unclear whether the president has the power to alter or withhold any appropriated funds to states without congressional approval.

