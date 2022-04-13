Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed Wednesday that its Moskva missile cruiser was badly damaged in a fire — hours after Ukrainian forces claimed they'd struck the vessel in the Black Sea.

Why it matters: The Moskva is the most essential ship in the Russian Black Sea fleet, per Reuters.

Driving the news: Odessa Gov. Maksym Marchenko claimed in a Telegram post hours earlier that Ukrainian missiles "guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship."

What they're saying: Russia's Defense Ministry said in a brief statement that "ammunition detonated as a result of a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser."