2 hours ago - World

Russia says flagship of Black Sea fleet damaged in blast

Rebecca Falconer
The Russian missile cruiser Moskva patrols in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Syria, in December 2015. Photo: Max Delany/AFP via Getty Images

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed Wednesday that its Moskva missile cruiser was badly damaged in a fire — hours after Ukrainian forces claimed they'd struck the vessel in the Black Sea.

Why it matters: The Moskva is the most essential ship in the Russian Black Sea fleet, per Reuters.

Driving the news: Odessa Gov. Maksym Marchenko claimed in a Telegram post hours earlier that Ukrainian missiles "guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship."

What they're saying: Russia's Defense Ministry said in a brief statement that "ammunition detonated as a result of a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser."

