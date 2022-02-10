Russia begins massive military exercises in Belarus and Black Sea

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Russia's S-400 missile defense system at the Brestky training ground in Belarus. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Russia and Belarus launched their largest joint military exercises ever on Thursday, a day after six Russian warships arrived in Crimea for naval drills that Ukraine says will paralyze commercial shipping in the Black Sea.
Why it matters: U.S. officials believe that Russia may use the exercises inside Belarus as cover to attack Ukraine from the north. Ukraine's foreign minister slammed the Black Sea maneuvers as "unprecedented" and a tactic of Russia's "hybrid war" designed to blockade Ukraine's southern ports.
What to watch: Russia has said the joint exercises with Belarus, which involve as many as 30,000 troops and sophisticated missile systems, will end on Feb. 20 — but Western officials are skeptical.
- "The number of Russian forces is going up. The warning time for a possible attack is going down," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.
- French President Emmanuel Macron said he secured a commitment that Russia would not escalate during his five-hour meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday — but warships in the Black Sea arrived a day later.
- Meanwhile, Ukraine has launched its own war games near the border with an unspecified number of troops and NATO-provided weapons, including U.S.-made Javelin missiles and Turkish-made drones.
Driving the news: Macron and other European leaders have been engaged in a flurry of diplomacy to de-escalate the crisis this week, as tensions reach perhaps their most dangerous point.
- U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss traveled to Moscow on Thursday, where she was met with an icy reception from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
- Lavrov wondered aloud during their joint press conference why the two diplomats even met, saying the conversation resembled one between "a mute person and a deaf person."
- In Brussels, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered additional British reinforcement for NATO and said the next few days are likely "the biggest security crisis that Europe has faced for decades."
Between the lines: All sides have pointed to the 2014 and 2015 Minsk agreements on ending the Russia-backed war in eastern Ukraine as the best framework for possible de-escalation.
- Advisers from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France — a grouping known as the Normandy Format — met in Berlin Thursday for a second round of talks seeking to revive Minsk.
- A breakthrough is viewed as highly unlikely.
Go deeper: Ukraine's fate linked to "deeply flawed" Minsk Accords