U.S. warns Russia may attack Ukraine from Belarus

Zachary Basu

Belarus dictator AlexPhoto: Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. believes that Russia may use joint military exercises inside Belarus as cover for an invasion of Ukraine from the north, according to a senior State Department official.

Why it matters: New deployments to the Belarus-Ukraine border in the coming weeks — in addition to the 100,000 Russian troops already encircling Ukraine from the north, east and south — could allow Russia to open up a new front less than 100 miles from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

  • It would also position Russian troops close to the borders of NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

What they're saying: "I think what we should be concerned about is not whether it increases the intent [to attack Kyiv], but whether or not it increases the capability and their ability to launch that invasion of Ukraine with an intent to topple the government," the senior State Department official told reporters.

  • "What I know about the Kremlin and what I know about President Putin is that he is an opportunist and he creates opportunities," the official stressed.
  • "And so it is incredibly important that when we see these kinds of movements and when there is a concrete change in capabilities, that we acknowledge it and call it for what it is."

Context: Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko has clung to power over the last year and a half thanks to the support of Russia, after his crackdown on nationwide protests led to Western sanctions and international isolation.

  • "We know that Putin doesn't give that support for free. It's clear Russia is preying Lukashenko's on vulnerability, and he is calling in some of those accumulated IOUs," the official said.
  • The official suggested that Lukashenko may not even be a part of the decision-making on how Russian troops are using Belarus territory, and that he has sacrificed his claim as "the guarantor of Belarus's sovereignty and independence" for the last 27 years in a desperate bid to stay in power.
  • Russia continues to deny that it is planning to invade Ukraine while threatening unspecified action if the U.S. and NATO don't agree to a set of demands, including ruling out NATO membership for Ukraine.

The big picture: The new warning about Belarus is the latest example of the Biden administration urgently sounding the alarm about the possibility of an imminent Russian invasion.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. believes "this is an extremely dangerous situation. We are now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack."

What's next: Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to travel to Kyiv and Berlin this week, before heading to Geneva on Friday for a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

Yacob Reyes
3 hours ago - Health

Government website for free COVID tests launches early

COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The website where Americans can request free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government launched Tuesday and is now accepting orders.

Driving the news: The website went live in its beta phase and is operating at a limited capacity a day before its official launch. Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four COVID tests, according to the website.

Margaret Harding McGill
4 hours ago - Technology

AT&T, Verizon extend 5G delay over airline panic

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

AT&T and Verizon said Tuesday they would delay lighting up its 5G signals near a limited number of airports after renewed opposition from the aviation industry over concerns about signal interference.

Why it matters: The CEOs of leading airlines warned of catastrophic disruption to flights if AT&T and Verizon deployed 5G as planned this week.

Dave LawlerZachary Basu
Updated 5 hours ago - World

Ukraine crisis: Blinken to visit Kyiv, then meet Russian foreign minister

Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, following a trip to Kyiv to reinforce U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of a possible Russian invasion, according to a senior U.S. official.

Why it matters: The meeting with Lavrov suggests a diplomatic resolution to the crisis may still be on the table, despite the collapse of security talks between Russia and the West last week.

