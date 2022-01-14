Russia claims it arrested members of REvil ransomware group

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in Moscow in June 2021. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/TASS via Getty Images
Russia's security agency claimed Friday it arrested members of the Russia-based cyber gang REvil that was responsible for multiple massive ransomware attacks against U.S. companies last year.
Why it matters: Russia's Federal Security Service said the arrests were made based on an appeal from the United States, marking a rare occurrence of cybersecurity coordination between the two countries.
The security agency did not disclose specifically how many people were arrested, but it said that it seized $600,000, 500,000 euros, 426 million rubles, computer equipment, crypto wallets that were used to commit cybercrimes and 20 cars purchased with illegally obtained money.
- The U.S. Department of Justice has not yet confirmed the arrests and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The big picture: The news of the arrests came as a surprise to many observers, given the grim state of U.S.-Russia relations after this week's failed diplomatic talks over European security and Ukraine.
- REvil's servers had been on and offline for several months after first mysteriously going down in July 2021 — roughly two weeks after the group launched a large-scale ransomware campaign against software provider Kaseya that affected more than 1,500 companies.
- The Justice Department in November charged two suspected hackers — Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, and Yevgeniy Polyanin, 28 — that were allegedly involved in attacks by REvil.
- On top of the Kaseya campaign, REvil also targeted the major meat supplier JBS in June, forcing it to shut down most of its beef plants across the U.S.
