Russia claims it arrested members of REvil ransomware group

Axios

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in Moscow in June 2021. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/TASS via Getty Images

Russia's security agency claimed Friday it arrested members of the Russia-based cyber gang REvil that was responsible for multiple massive ransomware attacks against U.S. companies last year.

Why it matters: Russia's Federal Security Service said the arrests were made based on an appeal from the United States, marking a rare occurrence of cybersecurity coordination between the two countries.

The security agency did not disclose specifically how many people were arrested, but it said that it seized $600,000, 500,000 euros, 426 million rubles, computer equipment, crypto wallets that were used to commit cybercrimes and 20 cars purchased with illegally obtained money.

  • The U.S. Department of Justice has not yet confirmed the arrests and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The big picture: The news of the arrests came as a surprise to many observers, given the grim state of U.S.-Russia relations after this week's failed diplomatic talks over European security and Ukraine.

  • REvil's servers had been on and offline for several months after first mysteriously going down in July 2021 — roughly two weeks after the group launched a large-scale ransomware campaign against software provider Kaseya that affected more than 1,500 companies.
  • The Justice Department in November charged two suspected hackers — Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, and Yevgeniy Polyanin, 28 — that were allegedly involved in attacks by REvil.
  • On top of the Kaseya campaign, REvil also targeted the major meat supplier JBS in June, forcing it to shut down most of its beef plants across the U.S.

Go deeper: "Massive" cyberattack hits Ukraine's government websites

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Jan 13, 2022 - World

Russian officials to brief Putin on "very disappointing" security talks

Putin with Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry\TASS via Getty Images

Russian diplomats panned this week's security talks with the U.S., NATO and other European countries after the final set of negotiations on Thursday, telling reporters that Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the "really disappointing" state of affairs before deciding "next steps."

Why it matters: The diplomats wouldn't say what Russia would do if NATO declined to provide legal guarantees that it will not expand east or admit Ukraine as a member. But officials have warned all week that Russia will not hesitate to "eliminate unacceptable threats to our national security" if diplomacy fails.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
17 hours ago - World

U.S. braces for Russian escalation as talks hit “dead end”

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau said Thursday "the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever." Photo: Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The crisis over Russia's threatening military buildup on the border with Ukraine entered a dangerous and unpredictable new phase in both Vienna and Washington on Thursday.

Driving the news: Russian diplomats said this week's round of security talks from Geneva and Brussels to Vienna have resulted in a "dead end," and it's time for them to return to Moscow to brief President Vladimir Putin on the "very disappointing" state of affairs before deciding the path forward.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: What "mild" really means when it comes to Omicron — America rethinks its endgame for COVID — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket — Preliminary data shows COVID was leading cause of death for cops in 2021.
  2. Vaccines: America's vaccination drive runs out of gasPuerto Rico expands booster shot requirements — Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers.
  3. Politics: Focus group says Biden weak on COVID response, strong on democracy — Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals — Army disciplines nearly 3,000 soldiers for refusing vaccine.
  4. Economy: America's labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic — Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions — CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional starting Saturday — The cost of testing.
  5. States: West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test — Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate.
  6. World: Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow