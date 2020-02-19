2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Buttigieg invokes Stormy Daniels in swipe at Limbaugh and Trump

Orion Rummler

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall event in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg addressed during a CNN town hall Tuesday conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh's claim that President Trump told him to "never apologize" for saying Americans wouldn't elect "a gay guy who kisses his husband on stage."

Details: Buttigieg, the first openly gay candidate to launch a major presidential campaign, defended himself following Limbaugh's remarks on his Monday show by reviving on stage in Las Vegas allegations by Trump's now-imprisoned former personal attorney Michael Cohen that the president directed him to pay hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. (Trump denies the claim.)

What they're saying: Axios has contacted Limbaugh for comment. Per a recording of Limbaugh's show posted by the progressive research center Media Matters, he claimed on his show that Trump called him about his comments and said: "Rush, I just got to tell you something. Never apologize, don't ever."

  • The White House declined to comment regarding whether or not Trump called Limbaugh.

