Trump presents Rush Limbaugh with Medal of Freedom at State of the Union

Driving the news: Limbaugh announced this week that he's been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. He's been one of the most influential conservative media figures over the last three decades and often featured high-power guests, including Trump, on his show.

What they're saying: Trump introduced Limbaugh by stating:

"Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country. And Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor."

