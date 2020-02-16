Buttigieg: I'm not going to take "lectures on family values" from Rush Limbaugh

Pete Buttigieg responded on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday to comments by conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who received bipartisan criticism last week for saying voters aren't going to elect the former mayor because he's a "37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband" on stage after debates.

Why it matters: Limbaugh’s comments came only days after President Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s top civilian honor, during the State of the Union address. Buttigieg is the first openly gay candidate to launch a major presidential campaign.

What he's saying: "I love my husband. I'm faithful to my husband. On stage we usually just go for a hug. But I love him very much. And I'm not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh."

