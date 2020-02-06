Buttigieg responds to anti-gay Iowa caucusgoer: "I'm running to be her president too"

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded to an Iowa caucusgoer who tried to change her vote upon learning he is gay, stating in an appearance on ABC's "The View" Thursday: "I'm running to be her president too."

What he's saying:

"What I want her to know is that I'm running to be her president too. Of course, I wish she was able to see that my love is the same as her love for those that she cares about — that my marriage means as much to me as hers if she's married. But if she can't see that, and even if because she can't see that, she won't vote for me, I am still, if I am elected president, going to get up in the morning and try to make the best decisions for her and the people that she loves. As I will work to serve every American, whether they supported me or not."

The backdrop: A precinct captain in Iowa captured the video of the incident after the woman cast her caucus vote.

“Are you saying he has a same-sex partner? Are you kidding?” the woman asked.

When someone confirmed to her that Buttigieg is in a same-sex marriage, the woman said: "Well, I don't want anybody like that in the White House. So can I have my card back?"

The big picture: With 97% of precincts reporting, Buttigieg is neck-and-neck with Sen. Bernie Sanders for the highest percentage of delegates won. Buttigieg controversially declared victory in Iowa on Monday based on his own campaign's reporting, despite that not being confirmed by official results.

