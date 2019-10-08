Rudy Giuliani told the Washington Post in an interview Tuesday that he will not testify or provide documents to the House Intelligence Committee until its chairman, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), is removed and the full House votes to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry.

Why it matters: Giuliani is a central figure in the alleged campaign by President Trump and his allies to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son over unsubstantiated corruption allegations. The 3 House committees leading the impeachment inquiry — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight — have given Giuliani until Oct. 15 to respond to a subpoena, but he made clear to the Post that he will not cooperate: "Let them hold me in contempt. We'll go to court. We’ll challenge the contempt."