Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Ruble plunges to record low after Russia invades Ukraine

Matt Phillips
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the corresponding sanctions have triggered a sell-off in the ruble.

Driving the news: The currency has dropped to a record low against the dollar, falling roughly 6% over the last two days.

  • The ruble is down about 19% against the dollar since last October.

How it works: The ruble/dollar exchange rate is conventionally expressed as the number of rubles that you can purchase with a single dollar — so a higher number means a weaker ruble.

Why it matters: The sell-off means investors think ...

  1. Sanctions announced Tuesday by the U.S. and its allies will bite the Russian economy. Or...
  2. Heavier sanctions are coming, after Russia advances its invasion into Ukraine. Or...
  3. Both of the above.

Details: A weaker currency effectively raises inflation — because imports get more expensive — and will likely hurt Russian consumer confidence.

Yes, but: Don't expect a bit of inflation to dissuade Putin from his military objectives.

  • Russia isn't a democracy. He doesn't have to worry about a sour mood among the voters unless things get so bad that people take to the streets.

The bottom line: Sanctions are going to hurt the Russian economy. But don't bet on them influencing the man in charge.

Zachary BasuMike Allen
Updated 29 mins ago - World

PUTIN SHAKES WORLD

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

World leaders denounce Russia's "hideous and barbaric" attacks on Ukraine

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

World leaders swiftly condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine and vowed to hold Vladimir Putin accountable.

Driving the news: Putin's troops on late Wednesday began moving into Ukraine, with large explosions being reported shortly after Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Dozens have reportedly been killed.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Russian military trucks and buses are seen on the side of a road in the Rostov region. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow