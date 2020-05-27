23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rubio warns fellow Republicans of Russian disinformation amid push to probe Obama officials

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images

Acting Senate Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) warned his fellow Republicans in an interview with Politico not to fall victim to Russian disinformation as they move to probe the involvement of Obama administration officials, including Joe Biden, in the opening of the Russia investigation.

The big picture: Rubio has so far been reluctant to embrace ideas like "Obamagate," the conspiracy theory that former President Obama ordered such investigations in order to undermine the incoming Trump administration, and has distanced himself from GOP-led investigations into Biden's affairs in Ukraine.

  • The warnings about disinformation are consistent with those from Rubio's predecessor as intelligence chair, Sen. Richard Burr (R-S.C.), who was removed amid a federal investigation into stock trades he made before the markets crashed in March.
  • Politico notes that position could put Rubio "on a collision course with President Trump and his conservative allies" in Congress ahead of the November election.

What he's saying: "I’m not going to accuse any member who believes that they are exercising oversight to be colluding with a foreign power," Rubio told Politico.

  • "I will say to you that I think it’s pretty clear that the Russians are constantly pursuing narratives that they believe will drive conflict in our politics and divide us against each other."
  • "If we hear or see something, I’ll encourage them to go read up on the intelligence they have access to. ... Ultimately we can’t control what people decide to believe or say."
  • "I think as a society we should anticipate that that’s the new normal for the time to come. And we should view everything with massive grains of salt about the sourcing."

Worth noting: Despite repeated mentions of "Obamagate," Trump was unable to specify what crime he accused Obama of committing earlier this month, instead telling a White House press briefing that "the crime is very obvious to everybody."

Pompeo tells Congress Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Wednesday that he has certified to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China and does not warrant special treatment under U.S. law.

The big picture: The Chinese Communist Party has unveiled a sweeping new security law that will criminalize sedition, foreign influence and secession in Hong Kong. The move and the subsequent reaction from the U.S. has put the once semi-autonomous city's status as one of Asia's largest financial hubs at risk.

Podcast: Trump vs. Twitter ... vs. Trump

Twitter came under fire on Tuesday for allowing President Trump to tweet conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough and the 2001 death of one of his staffers, despite the objections of the staffer's family. The company came under further fire from Trump himself for fact-checking two of his tweets about mail-in voting.

Dan and the New York Times' Kara Swisher dig into Trump’s use of the platform and Twitter’s steps — and missteps — in handling it.

Go deeper: Trump has turned Big Tech's speech rules into a political football

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 5,618,829 — Total deaths: 351,146 — Total recoveries — 2,311,404Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 1,681,793 — Total deaths: 98,933 — Total recoveries: 384,902 — Total tested: 14,907,041Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says data is "really quite evident" against hydroxychloroquine — Nearly half of Americans say someone in their household has delayed medical care.
  4. Tech: Zipline drones deliver masks to hospitals; vaccines could be next
  5. Business: Boeing to lay off 6,770 more U.S. employees.
  6. 🏒Sports: NHL unveils 24-team playoff plan to return from hiatus.
  7. What should I do? When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

