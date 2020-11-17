Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Rubio refers to Biden as president-elect

Sen. Marco Rubio at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 12. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Monday became the latest in a small but slowly growing number of Republicans to publicly recognize President-elect Biden, as President Trump refuses to concede.

Driving the news: The Senate Intelligence Committee acting chair was asked by journalists on Capitol Hill about reports that Biden's considering Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) for the role of national intelligence director in his incoming administration. "That'll be the president-elect’s decision, obviously," Rubio replied.

What else he's saying: When asked to clarify his reference to Biden being the president-elect, Rubio said: "Ultimately that's what the results, the preliminary results, seem to indicate. You certainly have to anticipate if that's the highest likelihood at this point.

  • "But obviously the President has legal claims in court and he'll continue to pursue those, and if that changes, obviously, it'll be something we'll have to deal with."

Worth noting: Rubio told Axios' Alayna Treene last week he's leaving the door open for a 2024 presidential run.

Fadel AllassanRebecca Falconer
Updated 51 mins ago - Science

Most powerful Atlantic hurricane of 2020 makes landfall in Nicaragua

Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, per the National Hurricane Center.

Why it matters: The storm is the most powerful of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, with "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides expected across portions of Central America," the NHC said.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Health

States enact new restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations peak

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. reached a new peak of 73,014 on Monday, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Driving the news: Governors in several states announced new restrictions to combat the wave of rapid COVID-19 spread, with fears that the numbers will continue to accelerate as people gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Shawna Chen
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nearly 90,000 sex abuse claims filed against Boy Scouts of America

Photo: George Frey via Getty

Nearly 90,000 sexual abuse claims were submitted against the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) ahead of a Monday deadline in the organization's bankruptcy case.

Why it matters: The number of sex abuse cases is still likely underreported. Paul Mones, a lawyer who has been working on Boy Scouts cases for nearly two decades, told Axios he expects the total number of reported cases to be "closer" to 100,000. He's calling for a congressional inquiry into the scandal.

