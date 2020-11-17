Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Monday became the latest in a small but slowly growing number of Republicans to publicly recognize President-elect Biden, as President Trump refuses to concede.

Driving the news: The Senate Intelligence Committee acting chair was asked by journalists on Capitol Hill about reports that Biden's considering Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) for the role of national intelligence director in his incoming administration. "That'll be the president-elect’s decision, obviously," Rubio replied.

What else he's saying: When asked to clarify his reference to Biden being the president-elect, Rubio said: "Ultimately that's what the results, the preliminary results, seem to indicate. You certainly have to anticipate if that's the highest likelihood at this point.

"But obviously the President has legal claims in court and he'll continue to pursue those, and if that changes, obviously, it'll be something we'll have to deal with."

Worth noting: Rubio told Axios' Alayna Treene last week he's leaving the door open for a 2024 presidential run.