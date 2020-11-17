Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Sen. Marco Rubio at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 12. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Monday became the latest in a small but slowly growing number of Republicans to publicly recognize President-elect Biden, as President Trump refuses to concede.
Driving the news: The Senate Intelligence Committee acting chair was asked by journalists on Capitol Hill about reports that Biden's considering Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) for the role of national intelligence director in his incoming administration. "That'll be the president-elect’s decision, obviously," Rubio replied.
What else he's saying: When asked to clarify his reference to Biden being the president-elect, Rubio said: "Ultimately that's what the results, the preliminary results, seem to indicate. You certainly have to anticipate if that's the highest likelihood at this point.
- "But obviously the President has legal claims in court and he'll continue to pursue those, and if that changes, obviously, it'll be something we'll have to deal with."
Worth noting: Rubio told Axios' Alayna Treene last week he's leaving the door open for a 2024 presidential run.