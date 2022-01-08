Royal Caribbean cancels multiple voyages due to Omicron

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
The Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas cruise ship docked on Dec. 24 in New Jersey. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Royal Caribbean International on Friday canceled trips on four ships due to spiking rates of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.
Why it matters: The cancellations are the latest blow to the cruise industry as it responds to a surge of cases driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Driving the news: "As a result of the ongoing COVID-related circumstances around the world, and in abundance of caution, Royal Caribbean International is pausing operations" on multiple ships, the company said.
- Those ships include Vision of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas. Symphony of the Seas is anticipated to return on Jan. 29, the earliest of all of the ships.
- The cruise line has called for cancellations despite vaccination and testing requirements for guests and crews. Guests booked on the canceled sailings will receive compensation options, including a full refund.
- "We regret having to cancel our guests' long-awaited vacations and appreciate their loyalty and understanding," the company said. "Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit."
The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that passengers should "avoid cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status," and raised its travel health notice to the highest level.
- This week, more than 3,000 passengers and crew members quarantined on Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas in Hong Kong following a COVID scare on board.
- Norwegian Cruise Line also announced this week the cancellation of trips on eight ships due to "ongoing travel restrictions," per CNN.
Go deeper: Omicron brings calls to pause cruise ships again
Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from Royal Caribbean.