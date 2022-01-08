Sign up for our daily briefing

Royal Caribbean cancels multiple voyages due to Omicron

Erin Doherty

The Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas cruise ship docked on Dec. 24 in New Jersey. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Royal Caribbean International on Friday canceled trips on four ships due to spiking rates of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

Why it matters: The cancellations are the latest blow to the cruise industry as it responds to a surge of cases driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Driving the news: "As a result of the ongoing COVID-related circumstances around the world, and in abundance of caution, Royal Caribbean International is pausing operations" on multiple ships, the company said.

  • Those ships include Vision of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas. Symphony of the Seas is anticipated to return on Jan. 29, the earliest of all of the ships.
  • The cruise line has called for cancellations despite vaccination and testing requirements for guests and crews. Guests booked on the canceled sailings will receive compensation options, including a full refund.
  • "We regret having to cancel our guests' long-awaited vacations and appreciate their loyalty and understanding," the company said. "Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit."

The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that passengers should "avoid cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status," and raised its travel health notice to the highest level.

  • This week, more than 3,000 passengers and crew members quarantined on Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas in Hong Kong following a COVID scare on board.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line also announced this week the cancellation of trips on eight ships due to "ongoing travel restrictions," per CNN.

Go deeper: Omicron brings calls to pause cruise ships again

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from Royal Caribbean.

Kia Kokalitcheva
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The SPAC boom hasn't guaranteed winners

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Not all companies are fit to go public via SPAC, despite so many of them doing so.

Why it matters: While SPACs were quickly touted as a faster and better way for companies to go public, ultimately not all businesses that have chosen that route are meeting investor expectations.

Axios Local
5 hours ago - Health

Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test results

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

As America's record Omicron surge continues, cities and states across the country have no cohesive strategy to monitor the results of at-home rapid COVID tests.

Why it matters: This patchwork system means the official COVID case counts are almost certainly a vast undercount. Many cities don't have an accurate sense of just how prevalent COVID is as they make decisions about mask mandates, school closures and other restrictions.

Shawna Chen
15 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Bidens visit Colorado neighborhoods ravaged by Marshall Fire

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet with local residents as they tour a neighborhood destroyed by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, on Jan. 7. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday traveled to Boulder County, Colorado, to tour the area razed by last week's firestorm and speak with residents who lost their homes.

Why it matters: The rapidly-moving flames of the Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses and led to evacuation orders that impacted over 30,000 people.

