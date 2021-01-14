Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Romney's rising star (with Democrats)

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Utah's Mitt Romney is at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to how fellow Republicans view him. But the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee is crushing it with Democrats, the Axios-Ipsos poll found.

  • A clear majority of Democrats (62%) approve of his behavior — nearly twice his approval rating among Republicans.
  • Romney has been an outspoken critic of President Trump's efforts to overturn the election and incite protesters to violence at the Capitol.
  • He also was the only GOP senator to vote to convict in Trump's first impeachment proceeding.
  • Some Democrats like former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright have also given him belated props for saying in 2012 that Russia was the United States' greatest geopolitical foe.

Go deeper

Sam Baker
17 hours ago - Health

47% of Americans say vaccinations are moving too slowly

Data: The Harris Poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans aren’t thrilled with the vaccine rollout so far, according to new Harris Poll data shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration will take over right in the midst of one of the most complex and highest-stakes logistical efforts the country has ever seen — and getting it right will be both a political and public-health imperative.

Go deeper
Ursula Perano
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump becomes first president to be impeached twice

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House voted 232-197 to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection" after a violent pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol last week while Congress met to count the Electoral College vote.

Why it matters: Trump is now the only president in history to have been impeached twice — his first impeachment happened just over a year ago in December of 2019. He has just one week left in his term before President-elect Biden is sworn-in on Jan. 20.

Go deeper
Orion Rummler
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Here are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, one day after GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) became the highest-ranking House Republican to do so.

Why it matters: Trump's second impeachment in the House is the most bipartisan in U.S. history, garnering support from more members of the president's own party than ever before. House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Go deeper