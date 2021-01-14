Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Utah's Mitt Romney is at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to how fellow Republicans view him. But the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee is crushing it with Democrats, the Axios-Ipsos poll found.
- A clear majority of Democrats (62%) approve of his behavior — nearly twice his approval rating among Republicans.
- Romney has been an outspoken critic of President Trump's efforts to overturn the election and incite protesters to violence at the Capitol.
- He also was the only GOP senator to vote to convict in Trump's first impeachment proceeding.
- Some Democrats like former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright have also given him belated props for saying in 2012 that Russia was the United States' greatest geopolitical foe.