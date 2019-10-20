The questions that matter to Mitt Romney on impeachment

In an interview with Mike Allen for "Axios on HBO," Republican Sen. Mitt Romney outlined where he'll be looking for answers in the scenario that impeachment goes to the Senate.
The big picture: Romney has been one of few Republicans to consistently speak out against Trump, who has gone on multiple Twitter tirades against the senator, insisting that Romney himself should be impeached.
What Romney wants to know:
- "I'd like to learn the full background of who all was involved in communications with Ukraine, what was said to them, what intent was on the part of the president, the administration with regards to Ukraine," Romney told "Axios on HBO."
- "Was this simply a transcript of a call? Or was there a more concerted effort? And what countervailing considerations were there?
- "Were there efforts to say, 'No, no, no. This is not a request by the president?'"
The bottom line: "I just want to get as much information as we can, make an assessment consistent with the law and the Constitution."
