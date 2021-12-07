Sign up for our daily briefing

Rohingya refugees sue Facebook over Myanmar hate speech

Internally displaced Rohingya peoples at a market area in the Baw Du Pha IDP Camp in Sittwe in Myanmar's western Rakhine state. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Rohingya refugees accused Facebook in a $150 million lawsuit filed Monday of amplifying hate speech against the persecuted minority Muslims in Myanmar via algorithms and failing to take down inflammatory posts.

Why it matters: Thousands of Rohingya adults and children have been killed in what the United Nations deemed a genocidal campaign against the Muslim minority. Tens of thousands of Rohingya have been displaced, notably following a massacre by Myanmar's military in 2017.

  • Facebook is largely safeguarded under American law over content posted by its users, but the lawsuit filed in San Francisco by Rohingya refugees from the U.S. is seeking for the court to apply Burmese law, which doesn't have such protections.

Details: The lawsuit accuses Facebook of being "willing to trade the lives of the Rohingya people for better market penetration in a small country in Southeast Asia." Lawyers also submitted a letter of notice to Facebook's London office on behalf of Rohingya refugees in the U.K.

  • "The undeniable reality is that Facebook’s growth, fueled by hate, division, and misinformation, has left hundreds of thousands of devastated Rohingya lives in its wake," the lawsuit alleges.
  • The suit cited congressional testimony from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, accusing the tech giant of a "failure to learn from its deadly mistakes in Myanmar" in Ethiopia's conflict.

The big picture: A United Nations 2018 report found Facebook played "a determining role" in disseminating hateful rhetoric in Myanmar.

  • The International Criminal Court has opened an investigation into crimes against Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Worth noting: Facebook issued a statement in 2018 in response to an independent human rights report it commissioned on the impact of the social media site in Myanmar.

  • "The report concludes that, prior to this year, we weren’t doing enough to help prevent our platform from being used to foment division and incite offline violence," the company stated, adding that the company agreed and pledged to do do more.

Yes, but: The lawsuit called this response "underwhelming," saying that it "failed to capture even a scintilla of the gravity" of what Facebook "had done and the role it played."

What to watch: Legal experts note there's no known successful legal precedent for invoking foreign law in a suit against social media firms when Section 230 protections under U.S. law can apply, per Reuters.

  • Representatives for Meta, Facebook's parent company, declined to comment on the suit.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Former D.C. Guard alleges Army Generals lied about Jan. 6 response

Members of the National Guard and Capitol police keep a small group of pro-Trump demonstrators away from the Capitol following the insurrection on Jan. 6. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A former D.C. National Guard official has alleged that top Army generals "lied" to Congress in their testimony on the U.S. Capitol riot, Politico first reported Monday.

The big picture: Col. Earl Matthews, who was serving on Jan. 6, alleges in a memo that the official version on the military response is "worthy of the best Stalinist or North Korea propagandist" and that the Pentagon inspector general's November report on it features "myriad inaccuracies, false or misleading statements, or examples of faulty analysis."

Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Toyota to build $1.3 billion U.S. battery plant in North Carolina

The all-electric Toyota bZ4X, the company's first battery-electric vehicle, at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 17. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Toyota announced Monday it's investing $1.3 billion to construct an electric vehicle battery "megasite" near Greensboro, North Carolina, set to open in 2025.

Why it matters: Toyota's Prius hybrid won environmental plaudits when it launched in 1997, but it has since lost ground to electric vehicle world leader Tesla, per Axios' Joann Muller. This battery plant will be the first to produce automotive batteries for Toyota in North America.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress hunts for shortcut to pass defense funding, debt limit combo

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer returned to his office Monday. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The scramble in Congress to pass the National Defense Authorization Act is being complicated by an effort to tie it to a needed hike in the federal debt limit.

Why it matters: The House and Senate are rapidly coming up against a series of deadlines they must address before the end of the year — or risk disrupting crucial military funding and upending the economy. Congressional leaders are now hoping they can knock out both "must-pass" priorities in one, complex swoop.

