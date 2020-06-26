43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone ordered to report to prison on July 14

Roger Stone arrives for his sentencing at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C. on February, 20. Photo: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was ordered by a federal judge on Friday to report to prison on July 14, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Stone was sentenced in February to 4o months in prison for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

  • Stone was the seventh person to be convicted and sentenced for crimes unearthed by former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Catch up quick: Friday's decision by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman gives Stone a two-week extension due to the coronavirus pandemic — but does not delay his sentencing by two months, as he had previously requested.

  • The Justice Department's policy for the pandemic has been to grant delays of up to 60 days for defendants “without respect to age, health, or other COVID-19 risk factors," per the Post.

Zachary Basu
Jun 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Former Roger Stone prosecutor to testify DOJ intervened in case for political purposes

Roger Stone. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Career prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky will tell the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that Justice Department leadership intervened in the sentencing of former Trump adviser Roger Stone for political purposes, according to his opening statement.

Why it matters: Zelinsky is one of two Justice Department whistleblowers who plan to testify before the committee about the alleged politicization of the Justice Department under Attorney General Bill Barr.

Zachary Basu
Jun 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Barr agrees to testify before House Judiciary Committee on July 28

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee for a "general oversight hearing" on July 28, according to DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

The state of play: The news that Barr has agreed to testify comes after House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) threatened to issue a subpoena — and as the committee is in the midst of a hearing about the alleged politicization of the Justice Department under Barr and President Trump.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

