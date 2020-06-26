Roger Stone ordered to report to prison on July 14

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was ordered by a federal judge on Friday to report to prison on July 14, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Stone was sentenced in February to 4o months in prison for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Stone was the seventh person to be convicted and sentenced for crimes unearthed by former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Catch up quick: Friday's decision by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman gives Stone a two-week extension due to the coronavirus pandemic — but does not delay his sentencing by two months, as he had previously requested.

The Justice Department's policy for the pandemic has been to grant delays of up to 60 days for defendants “without respect to age, health, or other COVID-19 risk factors," per the Post.

