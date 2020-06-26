Roger Stone ordered to report to prison on July 14
Roger Stone arrives for his sentencing at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C. on February, 20. Photo: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was ordered by a federal judge on Friday to report to prison on July 14, the Washington Post reports.
Why it matters: Stone was sentenced in February to 4o months in prison for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.
- Stone was the seventh person to be convicted and sentenced for crimes unearthed by former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Catch up quick: Friday's decision by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman gives Stone a two-week extension due to the coronavirus pandemic — but does not delay his sentencing by two months, as he had previously requested.
- The Justice Department's policy for the pandemic has been to grant delays of up to 60 days for defendants “without respect to age, health, or other COVID-19 risk factors," per the Post.
