Roger Stone ordered to report to prison by June 30
Photo: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Trump associate Roger Stone has been ordered to report to prison by June 30, the AP reports.
The big picture: He will not be processed through a federal quarantine site, a part of the Bureau of Prisons' directives for newly sentenced inmates during the coronavirus pandemic, because he is voluntarily surrendering himself.
- The quarantine-site policy is meant to slow the spread of the virus as nearly 5,000 federal inmates have tested positive and at least 60 have died.
- Stone will instead quarantine at the still-unspecified prison for 14 days upon his surrender.
- The policy of voluntary surrender, usually reserved for the well-off or famous, has drawn criticism from advocates who say it is racist.
Flashback: Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison earlier this year on charges of obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.