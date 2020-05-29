Roger Stone ordered to report to prison by June 30

Trump associate Roger Stone has been ordered to report to prison by June 30, the AP reports.

The big picture: He will not be processed through a federal quarantine site, a part of the Bureau of Prisons' directives for newly sentenced inmates during the coronavirus pandemic, because he is voluntarily surrendering himself.

The quarantine-site policy is meant to slow the spread of the virus as nearly 5,000 federal inmates have tested positive and at least 60 have died.

Stone will instead quarantine at the still-unspecified prison for 14 days upon his surrender.

The policy of voluntary surrender, usually reserved for the well-off or famous, has drawn criticism from advocates who say it is racist.

Flashback: Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison earlier this year on charges of obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.