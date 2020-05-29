1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone ordered to report to prison by June 30

Photo: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump associate Roger Stone has been ordered to report to prison by June 30, the AP reports.

The big picture: He will not be processed through a federal quarantine site, a part of the Bureau of Prisons' directives for newly sentenced inmates during the coronavirus pandemic, because he is voluntarily surrendering himself.

  • The quarantine-site policy is meant to slow the spread of the virus as nearly 5,000 federal inmates have tested positive and at least 60 have died.
  • Stone will instead quarantine at the still-unspecified prison for 14 days upon his surrender.
  • The policy of voluntary surrender, usually reserved for the well-off or famous, has drawn criticism from advocates who say it is racist.

Flashback: Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison earlier this year on charges of obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Scott Rosenberg
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's big, empty beef with Twitter

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump finally acted on his now year-old threat to take action against social media platforms for alleged bias against conservatives. But so far, according to experts in both government and the industry, the threat looks mostly empty.

Driving the news: Trump escalated his war on Twitter Friday morning, tweeting repeatedly that the company needs to be regulated after it overnight added a warning label to a tweet of his calling for the military to start shooting looters, which violated Twitter’s rules against glorifying violence.

Mike Allen, Ursula Perano
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protests over George Floyd's death grip Minneapolis

The Third Police Precinct burns in Minneapolis on Thursday night. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Demonstrators demanding justice burned a Minneapolis police station and took control of the streets around it last night, heaving wood onto the flames, kicking down poles with surveillance cameras and torching surrounding stores.

What's happening: The crowd was protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose life was snuffed out Tuesday by a white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for about eight minutes.

Fadel Allassan
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis mayor to Trump: “Weakness is pointing your finger” during a crisis

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fired back at President Trump on Friday, after the president accused the mayor of weak leadership amid violence sparked by the killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer.

Driving the news: Trump made his accusations in a pair of tweets early Friday, saying he would bring the national guard into Minneapolis if Frey couldn't “bring the City under control.” 

