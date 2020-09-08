Rochester police chief, command staff retire after Daniel Prude's death

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary announced his retirement on Tuesday following protests and criticism over the police killing of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died seven days after being hooded and held down by local police.

Why it matters: Activists have called for Singletary's resignation after details of Prude's March death surfaced recently, the Democrat and Chronicle notes. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren accused Singletary of failing to properly brief her on the killing.

Details: Mayor Lovely Warren made the announcement at a Rochester City Council meeting, noting that the police department's entire command staff submitted their resignations as well. It is unclear whether the retirements are effective immediately.

The state of play: New York’s third-largest city has been roiled by demonstrations calling for justice in response to Prude's death. The action has prompted an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Warren announced last week that seven police officers involved in Prude's case were suspended.

Tuesday's retirements come as Tameshay Prude, Prude's sister, filed a lawsuit against the city of Rochester and various members of the police department, claiming that her brother died from "unlawful force" and the "deliberate disregard" for his health care needs, NBC reports.

What they're saying: "As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character," Singletary said. "The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity ... The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for."