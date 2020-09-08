1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Rochester police chief, command staff retire after Daniel Prude's death

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary announced his retirement on Tuesday following protests and criticism over the police killing of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died seven days after being hooded and held down by local police.

Why it matters: Activists have called for Singletary's resignation after details of Prude's March death surfaced recently, the Democrat and Chronicle notes. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren accused Singletary of failing to properly brief her on the killing.

Details: Mayor Lovely Warren made the announcement at a Rochester City Council meeting, noting that the police department's entire command staff submitted their resignations as well. It is unclear whether the retirements are effective immediately.

The state of play: New York’s third-largest city has been roiled by demonstrations calling for justice in response to Prude's death. The action has prompted an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

  • Warren announced last week that seven police officers involved in Prude's case were suspended.
  • Tuesday's retirements come as Tameshay Prude, Prude's sister, filed a lawsuit against the city of Rochester and various members of the police department, claiming that her brother died from "unlawful force" and the "deliberate disregard" for his health care needs, NBC reports.

What they're saying: "As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character," Singletary said. "The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity ... The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for."

  • "As you all know, this has been very challenging times for the city of Rochester," Warren said, "and the chief was not asked to give his resignation because I do believe that he’s given his very best, and with some information that was brought to light today that I had not previously seen before, and that the chief has felt that his career and integrity has been challenged."
  • "He has dedicated 20 years to this city and the citizens of Rochester and feels that the events that have happened were not done in a way that, you know, could’ve been handled differently, but he didn’t, in any way, try to cover this up.”

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Sep 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Rochester mayor vows to reform police after Daniel Prude's death

Demonstrators in Rochester, New York. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Lovely Warren, mayor of Rochester, New York, pledged reforms to the city's police as protests continued Sunday over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who was experiencing mental health issues when he was detained.

Driving the news: Prude died seven days after being hooded and held down by Rochester police. Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said at a news conference with Warren that he supported the changes and he was "dedicated to taking the necessary actions to prevent this from ever happening again."

Orion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms enacted since George Floyd's death

Federal officers in Portland, Oregon on July 21. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Nationwide Black Lives Matter protests sparked by George Floyd's killing have put new pressure on states and cities to scale back the force that officers can use on civilians.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place since the inception of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013, following George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
50 mins ago - Podcasts

The politics of a coronavirus vaccine

Most Americans agree on the need for a safe and effective vaccine to protect us against COVID-19, but President Trump's repeated hints at a pre-election vaccine approval has sparked debate that politics could get ahead of the science.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Zeke Emanuel, an Obama-era health policy official, about what he's looking for if and when a vaccine is approved.