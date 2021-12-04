5. Eating out will mean robot encounters
Don't be surprised if you cross paths with a robot the next time you go food shopping or out to eat.
- Automation is moving into several aspects of the food industry, from farm to table.
Why it matters: With worker shortages, robots may be able to fill open jobs in some places, like wineries.
Don't be surprised if you cross paths with a robot the next time you go food shopping or out to eat.
- Automation is moving into several aspects of the food industry, from farm to table.
Why it matters: With worker shortages, robots may be able to fill open jobs in some places, like wineries.