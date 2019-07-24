New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Live updates: Mueller testifies before House Intelligence Committee

Robert Mueller. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Following Wednesday morning's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, which largely focused on allegations of obstruction of justice by President Trump, former special counsel Robert Mueller is now testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on efforts by Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

What to expect: Mueller already said at his first testimony that he will not answer questions about the origins of the Russia investigation or the Steele dossier — topics likely to be targeted by Republicans on the committee. Democrats on the committee will seek to draw attention to the 100+ contacts between Russians and people associated with the Trump campaign, as well as Trump's efforts to hide the fact that he was negotiating a real estate deal in Moscow during the 2016 campaign.

Live updates

  • Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) used his opening statement to "welcome everyone to the last gasp of the Russian collusion conspiracy theory." He also expressed displeasure that Mueller's deputy, Aaron Zebley, was sworn in alongside Mueller.
  • In his opening statement, Mueller corrected an exchange he had with Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) in the first hearing: "You did not charge the president because of the OLC opinion. That's not the correct way to say it. As we say in the report and I said at the opening, we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime."
  • Mueller told Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) that — contrary to what President Trump has claimed countless times — his investigation is "not a witch hunt" and that Russian interference is not a hoax.

