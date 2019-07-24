Live updates: Mueller testifies before House Intelligence Committee

Following Wednesday morning's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, which largely focused on allegations of obstruction of justice by President Trump, former special counsel Robert Mueller is now testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on efforts by Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

What to expect: Mueller already said at his first testimony that he will not answer questions about the origins of the Russia investigation or the Steele dossier — topics likely to be targeted by Republicans on the committee. Democrats on the committee will seek to draw attention to the 100+ contacts between Russians and people associated with the Trump campaign, as well as Trump's efforts to hide the fact that he was negotiating a real estate deal in Moscow during the 2016 campaign.