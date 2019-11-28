Former U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who was fired by President Trump last Sunday, wrote in the Washington Post on Wednesday that the commander-in-chief has "very little understanding of what it means to be in the military."
"This was a shocking and unprecedented intervention in a low-level review. It was also a reminder that the president has very little understanding of what it means to be in the military, to fight ethically or to be governed by a uniform set of rules and practices."— Richard Spencer