Where U.S. troops and military assets are deployed in the Middle East

By the numbers: The U.S. has nearly 800 military bases around the world, and U.S. Central Command says there are between 60,000 and 70,000 U.S. troops in the Middle East.

Approximately 2,795 U.S. troops support operations to defeat ISIS and promote regional stability. Kuwait: Over 13,000 American troops are stationed in Kuwait, which also includes the U.S. Army Central's forward headquarters. The Kuwaiti government often supports the U.S. to counter Iran, and is part of the Saudi-led coalition to combat Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The only other countries that host more U.S. troops are Germany, Japan and South Korea.

The number of American troops in Turkey isn't clear, but the country's strategic location makes it valuable for transporting arms and people. United Arab Emirates: 5,000 U.S. troops are stationed in the UAE, the tiny nation situated near to the Strait of Hormuz.

Naval Support-Bahrain, Shaykh Isa Air Base and Khalifa Ibn Salman Port Qatar: Al Udeid Air Base and Camp As Sayliyah

Yes, but: There are other U.S. bases in the region, but the locations aren't disclosed for security purposes.

The big picture: Even with all of these troops in the Middle East, the U.S. is still prepared to send more if tensions with Iran continue to escalate after the U.S. exited the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal.