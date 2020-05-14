14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump weighs tapping Grenell to chair intelligence advisory board

Photo: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images

President Trump is seriously considering appointing acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell to chair the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB), according to two sources familiar with discussions.

Between the lines: The role does not require Senate confirmation, and advisors that sit on the panel are permitted to do private sector work.

Context: The precursor to PIAB was established by President Eisenhower in 1956 after he concluded that he needed an outside panel of advisers to give him "unfettered and candid appraisals of U.S. intelligence activities," according to the White House website.

The big picture: The tentative plan would be that as soon as President Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) is confirmed by the Senate — which could happen as soon as next week — Grenell would take over as chair of PIAB from billionaire investor Steve Feinberg.

  • Feinberg, who is CEO of Cerberus Capital Management and maintains extensive financial interests, would then move over to a senior role at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that does not require Senate confirmation, as Axios has previously reported.

Why it matters: Grenell has increasingly earned Trump's favor during his short tenure overseeing the U.S. intelligence community, which the president has long viewed with suspicion.

  • Grenell last week declassified a list of Obama administration officials who asked to "unmask" the identity of former national security adviser Michael Flynn when he was under government surveillance.
  • On Wednesday, two Republican senators released the list of names that Grenell had declassified. Trump has told people he’s glad that he’s finally got somebody in charge of intelligence who is doing what he has long wanted done.
  • Grenell has been a lightning rod for criticism and has been cheered on by the president’s political allies, including conservative media figures like Sean Hannity.

An ODNI spokeswoman declined to comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper

Intel chief names Obama officials who requested "unmasking" in Flynn reports

Acting DNI Richard Grenell. Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two Republican senators on Wednesday released a declassified list from acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell naming the Obama administration officials who asked to "unmask" the identity of Michael Flynn when he was under government surveillance.

Why it matters: President Trump's allies have long claimed that the Russia investigation was a political hit job by the Obama administration. The presence of Joe Biden on the list is likely to be weaponized by the Trump campaign as an election-year issue, though the document itself does not show any evidence of wrongdoing.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowMay 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The CDC posted six new one-page tools on Thursday that advise businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, camps, child care centers and mass transit systems on how to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: More than 85,500 people have died from the virus and over 1.4 million have tested positive in the U.S. Over 246,o00 Americans have recovered and more than 10.3 million tests have been conducted as of Thursday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 mins ago - Health

Swing states hit as coronavirus rips small businesses

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New findings from the U.S. Census Bureau paint a bleak and detailed picture of how coronavirus is hitting small businesses.

The big picture: Half describe major suffering, nearly half don’t have enough cash to go more than a month, and the worst-hit state — Michigan — also is a key battleground for the November election.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow56 mins ago - Economy & Business