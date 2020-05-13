41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Intel chief names Obama officials who requested "unmasking" in Flynn reports

Acting DNI Richard Grenell. Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two Republican senators on Wednesday released a declassified list from acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell naming the Obama administration officials who asked to "unmask" the identity of Michael Flynn when he was under government surveillance.

Why it matters: President Trump's allies have long claimed that the Russia investigation was a political hit job by the Obama administration. The presence of Joe Biden on the list is likely to be weaponized by the Trump campaign as an election-year issue, though the document itself does not show any evidence of wrongdoing.

  • The release also comes a day after a federal judge put a hold on the Justice Department's effort to drop its case against Flynn.

The big picture: The names of Americans swept up in wiretaps of foreign officials are generally redacted to prevent any potential for improper domestic surveillance. "Unmasking" requests are routine, but officials must provide a justification for viewing the information — like seeking to better understanding the significance of a foreign intercept, per the New York Times.

  • The officials named in the list — released by Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) — submitted requests to the National Security Agency between November 2016 and January 2017 to learn the identity of Flynn, who had been referred to in a foreign intelligence report.
  • Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about discussing sanctions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
  • Each request came from "an authorized recipient" of the original intelligence report who received approval through the NSA's "standard process," which includes "a review of the justification for the request."

Among the prominent names listed in the declassified report, along with the date of the first request:

  • Nov. 30: U.S. Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power
  • Dec. 2: Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
  • Dec. 14: CIA Director John Brennan
  • Dec. 15: FBI Director James Comey
  • Jan. 12: Vice President Joe Biden

Between the lines: The presence of Biden and other top officials revealed by Grenell's unusual move to declassify the list has already been cited by Trump's allies, including his campaign, as evidence of wrongdoing.

  • But there's no evidence to suggest that the senior officials on the list acted improperly in requesting to learn Flynn's identity, which would not have been shown in the intelligence report until the unmasking.
  • The document also notes that it cannot be confirmed that the officials actually saw the information — only that they requested it.
  • Before the list was released, Biden told ABC News on Tuesday that he was aware there was an investigation into Flynn, but insisted "that's all I knew about it." The Biden campaign declined to comment on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "The officials listed should confirm whether they reviewed this information, why they asked for it and what they did with it, and answer many other questions that have been raised by recent revelations,” Johnson and Grassley said in a statement. "We are making this public because the American people have a right to know what happened."

Go deeper: The facts on Michael Flynn, the FBI, and Bill Barr’s bombshell

Go deeper

The facts on Michael Flynn, the FBI, and Bill Barr’s bombshell

President Trump with Flynn at a rally in 2016. Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Michael Flynn is out of legal limbo and back in the Trump administration's good graces, a dramatic change from the 2017 days of getting fired for lying to Mike Pence and twice pleading guilty to charges from the Mueller investigation.

Why it matters: Trump's allies view Attorney General Bill Barr's move to withdraw charges against Flynn as the first major step in exposing the Russia investigation as a political hit job. Democrats, most notably Barack Obama, fear Barr is weaponizing the Justice Department ahead of an election.

Go deeper (4 min. read)ArrowMay 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Pence says he'd be "happy" to see Michael Flynn back in government

Vice President Mike Pence told "Axios on HBO" that he welcomes the idea of bringing Michael Flynn back into government, after the Justice Department moved last week to drop its criminal case against President Trump's former national security adviser.

Why it matters: Trump said April 30 that he would "certainly consider" bringing Flynn back into the administration. Since Flynn had been accused of lying to the vice president, Pence's blessing clears an obstacle to him returning to Trump’s inner circle.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France is reporting more coronavirus deaths than Spain, per John Hopkins data as of Wednesday, as the country cautiously reopens shops and schools.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 294,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.6 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 33 mins ago - Health