Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Rethinking the COVID isolation period

Bob Herman

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Health care experts believe the CDC needs to shorten its guidance for a 10-day isolation period for fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 — or else hospitals will face even more severe shortages of staff as the Omicron variant takes hold.

The bottom line: "Mandatory 10-day isolation is going to make things really difficult for essential services," tweeted Aaron Carroll, chief health officer at Indiana University.

Driving the news: The CDC considered shortening the isolation period earlier this month, according to the New York Times, but no change has occurred yet. The CDC did not respond to questions by deadline.

  • Given the quick spread of the Omicron variant and the presumably shorter length of infectiousness for vaccinated people, several health care experts believe isolation doesn't need to surpass five days — especially if vaccinated people are returning multiple negative rapid tests.

The big picture: This is especially important for hospitals, which are already short-staffed and can't afford to have large swaths of providers sitting out.

  • "If it turns out that every doctor and nurse who tests positive needs to stay away for 10 days, we could be emptied of health care providers pretty quickly," said Bob Wachter, chairman of the University of California, San Francisco Department of Medicine.

Context: Roughly 70% of health care workers were fully vaccinated as of September.

  • Vaccinated health care workers who get infected with COVID-19 "rarely transmitted to coworkers or patients," according to a retrospective study of four California hospitals during a Delta wave.

In the meantime: Keeping workers infection-free means hospitals have to double down on high-quality masks and other personal protective equipment, which are in better supply now compared with the beginning of the pandemic.

  • "We know that PPE works," said Galit Alter, an infectious disease researcher at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard. "Hospitals were incredible in limiting infections" with PPE, and they need to continue to emphasize it, Alter said.

Tina Reed contributed reporting to this story.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: It's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated

President Biden told unvaccinated Americans Tuesday that getting the COVID vaccine is "your patriotic duty" and "an obligation to your country."

Why it matters: Biden's remarks come amid a surge in new cases largely driven by the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
9 hours ago - Health

California to require health care workers get booster shots

California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a November press conference. Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

California will require health care workers to get COVID-19 booster shots, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: He's taking the step to "protect Californians during a potential winter surge," per a statement from Newsom's office. "With Omicron on the rise, we're taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared," Newsom tweeted.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Dec 21, 2021 - Health

America once again faces COVID test shortages

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Americans are encountering a familiar problem as they scramble to safely gather for the holidays despite the spread of Omicron: They're struggling to find coronavirus tests.

Why it matters: Testing has always been key to slowing the spread of the virus. Given Omicron's transmissibility, accessible testing is more important than ever for life to go on without massive disruption.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

