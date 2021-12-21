What to do about Omicron over the holidays

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
As Americans prepare to gather this holiday season, health care experts say even the boosted will still need to be careful, thanks to Omicron.
The big picture: With vacations planned, hospitals already overwhelmed and a stunningly transmissible new variant that can even cause breakthrough infections in the boosted, experts fear record cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the horizon.
What they're saying: "I would start to take added precautions," Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member, told CNBC.
- "That doesn't mean you can't gather safely, but if you're going to do it in a setting with people who are at risk from this virus, you really need to do things like testing and make sure you're not introducing an asymptomatic infection into that setting," Gottlieb said.
Here's a look at some of the advice experts have for gathering safely this holiday season.
If you're invited to a restaurant: "I tend to avoid indoor restaurants and would while Omicron is rising," Andy Slavitt, President Biden's former senior adviser for coronavirus response, told Axios in an email.
If you're going to a gathering: Consider COVID testing ahead of time, particularly around high-risk loved ones. If using rapid tests, which are less sensitive than PCR tests, it's more valuable to take the test as close as possible to the time you'll be gathering, Gottlieb said.
- "I would do serial testing if you can. Pull more than one test if you really want to be cautious," he told CNBC. "These tests are more likely to register a positive result — they get more sensitive — when you do serial testing over a short period of time.
If you think you've been exposed to COVID: "You shouldn't use a rapid test if you have a high index of suspicion that you've been infected," Gottlieb said. In that situation, go get a PCR test and isolate.
If you're boosted and asymptomatic, but get a positive COVID test: "You should absolutely not be around other people. That is irresponsible and harmful to other people," Céline Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at New York University and Bellevue Hospital, told Axios. "Don't be that superspreader."
If you've tested positive and are now isolating: "You should stay away from other people and I'd say wait a minimum of five days and then you can retest at about five days with a rapid test," Gounder said.
- "If you test negative, then you can come out and socialize again. If you continue to test positive, you should still remain in isolation."