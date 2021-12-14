Retailers are having a foot traffic problem

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Just as department stores were aiming to get back on their feet this holiday season, shoppers walked in the other direction.
Driving the news: Net sales rose in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels, but department store chains can't yet claim full recovery: Foot traffic has fallen sharply.
Why it matters: Investors are paying more attention to foot traffic, especially because a number of department stores are splitting off the e-commerce businesses that are now fetching higher valuations.
- "The holy grail in retail investing is the retailer with positive [foot] traffic," Ryan Cotton, Bain Capital's global head of consumer and retail, tells Axios.
By the numbers: Traffic for all apparel stores is down 5% for the year (as of Dec. 6) compared to 2019, according to data provided to Axios by Placer.ai.
- In the month of November, apparel suffered a 9.4% decline in foot traffic versus November 2019.
- Traffic at Macy's and Kohl's, both of which are being targeted by activist investors, was down 19.1% and 12.6%, respectively, from January through November.
- JCPenney and Belk saw foot traffic at their chains drop by 28.1% and 21.9%, respectively, over the same period.
On the flip side: Saks Fifth Avenue saw traffic actually grow 6.2% in 2021 from 2019.
State of play: November marked a significant setback in retailers' push to bring more people in the door. Much of this was due to the receding role of Black Friday in shoppers' lives — and retailers like Walmart opting to close on Thanksgiving Day, Ethan Chernofsky, VP of marketing at Placer.ai, tells Axios.
The big picture: Declining foot traffic is the persistent retail trend, Cotton says.
- "The traditional mall stands as one of the starkest examples of this phenomenon — the place we all couldn’t wait to go in our teens is now the place we all work to avoid," he adds.
The bottom line: With price increases skewing year-over-year sales comparisons, foot traffic may become a better barometer for measuring retailers' health and determining valuations.
Go deeper: Our insatiable appetite for speedy delivery