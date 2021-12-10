Our insatiable appetite for speedy delivery

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Our insatiable appetite for speedy delivery

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

We used to be impressed by two-day shipping, then next-day shipping. Now we want our groceries in just 15 minutes.

Why it matters: Our addiction to super-fast delivery — intensified by the pandemic — is clogging our cities, creating more low-paying jobs, and shuttering mom-and-pop stores on Main Street.

Driving the news: DoorDash is the latest company to add speedy grocery delivery, with a New York City pilot that promises to fulfill orders in 15 minutes or less, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva reports. The fee is just $1.49.

  • DoorDash isn't the first to wade into 15-minute delivery. Consumers' appetite for fast delivery has given rise to plenty of startups, like Jokr, Getir and Gorillas.
  • And it won't be the last. Instacart is working on a similar offering, The Information reports.

What's happening: The start of the pandemic was a turning point for online grocery ordering. Consumers who were wary of this service — and preferred to shop in person and pick out their produce themselves — started trying grocery delivery out of fear of COVID. And those who'd tried it before started using the service even more frequently.

  • As a result, online grocery orders in the U.S. grew 80% in 2020, and then another 17% in 2021, per Coresight Research.
  • And the market is projected to keep growing because there’s lots of room for expansion, says Ken Fenyo of Coresight. Online grocery sales are still just about 10% of the total market.

That's because habits are sticky. Many people have converted into online grocery evangelists. And even the pandemic-era online shoppers who are going back to grocery stores are taking a mixed approach, buying in person sometimes and online other times, Fenyo says.

  • Now the arrival of super-fast grocery delivery could change the way people shop further.
  • Think about it: If you know you're going to get what you need to make dinner in 15 minutes or less, there's no reason to stock up for the week with a Sunday grocery run anymore. You can buy as you go.

The stakes: If 15-minute delivery catches on, as analysts expect and companies bet it will, we will see reverberations across the economy.

  • Quiet main streets: In order to make deliveries in just minutes, companies need to dot cities with micro-warehouses. These "dark stores," which take up city real estate but are closed to the public, could turn entire city blocks dark by replacing bodegas and small shops, urbanists Lev Kushner and Greg Lindsay write in Bloomberg.
  • Increasing income inequality: Grocery delivery is yet another component of the stay-at-home economy, which is creating convenience for wealthy urbanites with the labor of low-paid essential workers.

What to watch: As Kushner and Lindsey say: "The demand for convenience is seemingly bottomless, but no city has yet found a way to balance the short-term benefit of personal convenience against the long-term costs of eroding community life through decreased social interaction."

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
20 mins ago - World

U.S. wins appeal to extradite Julian Assange

Photo: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

London's High Court on Friday overturned a British judge's decision to block the extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S., dealing a major blow to the WikiLeaks founder in his decade-long fight to avoid prosecution by the U.S. government.

Why it matters: Assange, who was arrested in Ecuador's embassy in London in 2019 after its government revoked his asylum, is wanted in the U.S. on charges of violating the Espionage Act and hacking government computers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Austin Tice's mom gets White House meeting

Austin Tice's parents at a press conference in Beirut in 2018. Photo: Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images

The mother of Austin Tice, an American journalist abducted in Syria in 2012, will meet Friday with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss a proposal she believes could bring her son home, two people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: As the Arab world slowly reintegrates Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad after a decade-long civil war, Debra Tice believes now is the best opportunity in years to secure her son's release. The U.S. government operates under the assumption he’s still alive.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas judge: Citizen enforcement of abortion law unconstitutional

Pro-abortion rights protesters march outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin in September. Photo: Sergio Flores For The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy violates the state's constitution as it permits private citizens to sue abortion providers, a judge ruled Thursday.

Why it matters: State District Court Judge David Peeples' ruling, which doesn't stop the strict law from being enforced, comes ahead of an expected U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Texas legislation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow