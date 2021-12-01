Sign up for our daily briefing

Department stores pushed to explore less being more

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Department stores and their investors are obsessed with one retail trend you won't see on the runway: Spinning off their e-commerce businesses.

Driving the news: Macy's is the latest chain to explore such a move.

Why it matters: Department stores were further behind other retailers in modernizing and, as a result, were the most cash starved.

State of play: Investors, particularly activists taking positions in depressed retail stocks, are pushing hard for companies to bolster their cash positions and reinvest in their transformations.

  • Despite Macy's roughly $25 share price in late September, a level not seen since before the pandemic, activist investor Jana Partners argued in early October that the retailer could double its valuation to about $14 billion by spinning off its e-commerce platform.

Catch-up quick: It all started in March when Hudson's Bay announced its luxury subsidiary Saks was splitting off its e-commerce business, subsequently raising hundreds of millions of dollars.

  • Then Macy's, the largest department store retailer in the U.S., disclosed its split review and the retention of AlixPartners after being pressured by Jana Partners. AlixPartners also advised Hudson's Bay.
  • Now, according to sources who asked for anonymity because they are close to such matters, all department stores will at least explore separating their digital platforms.

What we're watching: Likely e-commerce spin-out candidates include privately-held merchants Belk, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus, as well as publicly-held banners Dillard's and Nordstrom, the sources say.

  • Sycamore declined to comment on behalf of Belk, its portfolio company. Simon Property, the owner of J.C. Penney, and Nordstrom also did not provide a comment. Neiman Marcus and Dillard's did not respond to a request for comment.
  • Industry sources say the impetus for department stores splitting off their e-commerce units are the standalone valuations such businesses could achieve.

The capital raised can then be reinvested in digital capabilities and remaining stores.

  • And it will take a lot of cash to transform department stores — formerly known for hosting events from dinners to fashion shows and as places to discover new products — back into the kind of physical environments that capture shoppers' imaginations.
  • One of the sources pointed to Restoration Hardware as an example of how to reimagine a business.

The intrigue: Companies such as Authentic Brands Group have innovated by creating corporate structures in which the intellectual property is held by a parent entity, while the operations reside in a separate company with its own group of shareholders.

  • That structure may serve as a kind of prototype, said one source. The idea is for both businesses to remain connected and then to reunite at some point in the future.

Axios
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans threaten to shut down government over vaccine mandates

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) in the Capitol in November 2020. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Conservative Republicans in the House and Senate are planning to force a government shutdown Friday to deny funding needed to enforce the Biden administration's vaccine mandates on the private sector, according to Politico.

Why it matters: Congress has until the end of the week to pass a stopgap measure to extend funding into 2022, though objection from a small group of Republicans could shut down the government.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Electric car prices could go up before they come down

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The secret to affordable electric vehicles is cheaper batteries. But after years of falling prices, battery costs are now headed in the wrong direction.

Why it matters: Costlier batteries could drive up the price of electric vehicles — threatening the auto industry's transition away from fossil fuels, and, in turn, society's fight against climate change.

Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Supreme Court's abortion showdown arrives

Protesters gather at the Supreme Court during arguments about the Texas abortion law Nov. 1. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Supreme Court will debate today whether to overturn Roe v. Wade, and neither side is trying to lower the stakes — or to make today’s case anything less than a referendum on Roe’s very survival.

The big picture: Conventional wisdom, on both the left and right, says the court is likely to chip away at abortion rights without overturning its precedents outright. But neither side has spent much time trying to help the justices thread that needle.

