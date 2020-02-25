39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Only 33% of Republicans trust the media

Sara Fischer
Reproduced from Edelman Trust Barometer; Chart: Axios Visuals

The gap between Democrats and Republicans in their trust of media and business as institutions remains wide ahead of the election, according to Edelman's latest Global Trust Barometer study.

The state of play: The gap is wide for media trust — as 66% of Democrats trust it, while only 33% of Republicans feel the same. Independents sit at 43%.

The big picture: Numerous surveys have documented an increasing rift between Democrats and Republicans over the role of the media since President Trump took office.

  • Pew Research Center recently found that since 2014, "Republicans have grown increasingly alienated from most of the more established sources, while Democrats’ confidence in them remains stable, and in some cases, has strengthened."

Of note: One notable area of partisan agreement is trust in the government. 42% of Democrats, 43% of independents and 44% of Republicans trust it.

Sara Fischer

Echo chambers are getting worse

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Over the past five years, Americans have become increasingly polarized in their media consumption diets based on their political affiliation, according to new data from Pew Research Center.

The big picture: It's not just news that polarizes us — it's our culture, too. Other studies out over the past year that suggest that the trend extends beyond news and information to entertainment and leisure.

Jacob Knutson

Republicans more likely than Democrats to have confidence in Putin

Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are 21 points more likely than Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (31% vs. 10%) to express confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin and his actions in world affairs, according to a global Pew survey.

The big picture: It's the widest partisan gap Pew has recorded on the question, though Republicans' still-low confidence in the Russian leader is largely in line with the sentiment of key U.S. allies around the world.

Ben Geman

The widening partisan divide on climate change

Reproduced from Pew Research Center U.S. Politics and Policy; Chart: Axios Visuals

The persistent partisan divide on climate change is getting wider, per a Pew Research Center survey.

The big picture: Since 2015, Democrats have become increasingly convinced (now at 78%) that climate change should be a top federal priority — while that same view among Republicans has remained relatively flat (now at 21%)

