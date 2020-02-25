Only 33% of Republicans trust the media

The gap between Democrats and Republicans in their trust of media and business as institutions remains wide ahead of the election, according to Edelman's latest Global Trust Barometer study.

The state of play: The gap is wide for media trust — as 66% of Democrats trust it, while only 33% of Republicans feel the same. Independents sit at 43%.

The big picture: Numerous surveys have documented an increasing rift between Democrats and Republicans over the role of the media since President Trump took office.

Pew Research Center recently found that since 2014, "Republicans have grown increasingly alienated from most of the more established sources, while Democrats’ confidence in them remains stable, and in some cases, has strengthened."

Of note: One notable area of partisan agreement is trust in the government. 42% of Democrats, 43% of independents and 44% of Republicans trust it.

