20 Republican former U.S. attorneys endorse Biden, call Trump "a threat to the rule of law"

Twenty Republican former U.S. Attorneys on Tuesday endorsed Joe Biden while saying that "President Trump's leadership is a threat to rule of law" in the U.S., the Washington Post reports.

What they're saying: In the letter, the former prosecutors criticize Trump's use of the Department of Justice, saying the president expects the DOJ to "to serve his personal and political interests."

  • "He has politicized the Justice Department, dictating its priorities along political lines and breaking down the barrier that prior administrations had maintained between political and prosecutorial decision-making," the letter says.
  • The letter adds that Trump "undermined the Department’s ability to unify and lead our nation’s law enforcement by picking political fights with state and local officials in a naked effort to demonize and blame them for the disturbances in our cities over the past several months."
  • "Although we were political appointees, it was expected that politics would play no role in the exercise of our prosecutorial discretion and that we would make decisions according to the facts and law and without regard to their political implications."

Why it matters: Trump has been losing support from major Republican figures since the beginning of the year. The former prosecutors, all of which had been appointed by every Republican president from Eisenhower to Trump, are the latest group to throw their support behind Biden.

Of note: The current DOJ received criticism for what career prosecutors have called "politicized decision-making," per the Washington Post.

  • In February, the DOJ recommended a reduced prison sentence for Roger Stone, a former Trump campaign adviser who was was found guilty in November on seven counts related to his attempts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about Hillary Clinton.
  • In May, the DOJ withdrew charges against Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, who pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI in 2017 and was fired from the White House for lying to Vice President Mike Pence.

Oct 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's post-election execution list

If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, two people who've discussed these officials' fates with the president tell Axios.

The big picture: The list of planned replacements is much longer, but these are Trump's priorities, starting with Wray.

Updated 45 mins ago - Economy & Business

Winter coronavirus threat spurs new surge of startup activity

U.S. coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging, with cold weather arriving before even the best-case scenario for a widely distributed vaccine. Now we're also beginning to see an increase in coronavirus-related startup funding, focused on both testing and pharma.

Driving the news: Gauss, a Silicon Valley computer vision startup focused on health care, tells Axios that it's raised $10 million to accelerate development and commercialization of an at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Axios-Ipsos poll: Federal response has only gotten worse — The swing states where the pandemic is raging.
  2. Health: The coronavirus is starting to crush some hospitals — 13 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: Winter coronavirus threat spurs new surge of startup activity.
  4. Media: Pandemic causes cable and satellite TV providers to lose the most subscribers ever.
  5. States: Nearly two dozen Minnesota COVID cases traced to 3 Trump campaign events.
  6. World: Unrest in Italy as restrictions grow across Europe.
